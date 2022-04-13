New Fuel Cycle integration enables organizations to capture more context from their known community members

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced new features as part of its quarterly product release to help companies gather human insights specifically tailored to how their business operates. Companies can now identify and customize interesting and relevant findings using their own common, corporate terminology. UserTesting has also rolled out usage management for workspaces, making it easier to plan and share testing capacity across the entire organization. Lastly, for teams that want to capture feedback from their Fuel Cycle community members, UserTesting now offers the ability to launch tests to these audiences directly from the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

Customize UserTesting Intent Path labels to better match the terminology used within organizations.

New features in this product release:

Customize auto-generated insights

UserTesting's insight customization allows customers to provide feedback on auto-generated, intelligent insights by adding their own custom terminology. These insights are powered by machine learning and help surface intent, sentiment, keywords, and other key moments in a video. Customization is persistent and applied to future tests on similar experiences, helping to establish a common language for insights across the organization. This makes identifying key moments of interest faster and easier, and post-test analysis more efficient.

New integration with Fuel Cycle

UserTesting has expanded the ability for companies to access their own customer communities with a new Fuel Cycle integration. This integration allows companies to more efficiently reach and get feedback from their own customers that are already established via Fuel Cycle communities. Users can distribute tests from the UserTesting Human Insight Platform directly to Fuel Cycle community members, creating an easy and efficient way to capture feedback from these audiences.

Usage management for workspaces

With usage management for workspaces, organizations can manage testing capacity across their enterprise more easily and efficiently. Customers can now expand the use of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform into new departments, groups, and lines of business while effectively managing testing capacity.

"UserTesting is continuously innovating its overall platform experience to bring greater efficiencies to how organizations collect, access, and take action on customer insights," said Kaj van de Loo, CTO at UserTesting. "The easier we can make it for organizations to capture these types of insights, the greater the customer intuition they can build-and it's those companies that understand what is driving their customers' behaviors that will be the market leaders."

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it's actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world's top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

