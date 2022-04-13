The Pico Neo 3 Link Debuts at Laval Virtual 2022: Pico Interactive Enters Europe's Consumer VR Market with New Headset and Beta Program

Consumer beta tester program: for the first time VR enthusiasts and gamers can own a Pico enterprise grade standalone device and actively participate in the beta program to shape the future of Pico devices

Access to hundreds of the most popular VR games and experiences on SteamVR - plus more than 200 VR apps available in the Pico Store

Beta program participants will test and feedback on upgrades to the Pico Store, Pico user account, payment, social, and other services to ensure robust performance

Pico Neo 3 Link is based on the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform, industry standard for a current generation VR applications

Superior PC-driven VR experiences via wireless PC streaming over Wi-Fi 6 or tethered DisplayPort connection

LAVAL, France, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pico Interactive, a leading manufacturer of innovative VR (Virtual Reality) solutions, made a splash today at Laval Virtual 2022, the world's largest dedicated trade show for Virtual Reality. Pico, a world leader in enterprise VR solutions, will also offer a standalone VR headset for consumers and gamers in selected European markets (Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands). Other European markets (e.g. UK in June) will follow at monthly intervals. In Asia, Pico is already the leading provider of consumer VR headsets in China and will bring the beta program to new markets such as Japan and Korea. Pico will target VR fans and gamers with its new Link headset; users will participate in a unique beta program where feedback informs future product development. Users will have access to vast majority of VR compatible titles on SteamVR and to over 200 6 DoF (Degrees of Freedom) VR apps in the Pico Store. Popular 6 DoF games in the Pico Store currently include SUPERHOT VR, Puzzling Places, After the Fall, Walkabout Mini Golf, Elven Table Tennis, and Demeo.

Pico Interactive is taking an innovative approach to launching a new consumer VR product in Europe by opening product feedback to a dedicated community of virtual reality enthusiasts. Not since the early years of VR when Kickstarter projects and meet-ups were driving innovation has a VR manufacturer solicited direct input on the development of their platform and services. According to Leland Hedges, General Manager of Pico Interactive in Europe: "We are democratizing VR across Europe with local content and unique entertainment experiences. Pico will bring the joy of discovery and whimsy to VR by being a more open and more adventurous platform for creators, developers, and VR fanatics. If you are a true believer and you want to own a piece of VR history, come join the Pico beta program."

Pre-orders open on April 15th with our key online partners: Bestware.com, XRShop, VRexpert, and Matts digital, and SystemActive (one month later)

The availability of Link for the beta community is strictly limited, only one VR headset per person can be ordered. Pre-orders will start April 15th and run until May 23rd (international logistics and supply chain cooperates). Once sales start, we will be delivering limited quantities until supplies run out. In early June we will open the sales to the UK through our exclusive partnership with SystemActive.

2-in-1 VR: Limitless Play - best of PC VR & All-in-One Headset

Link, just awarded the prestigious "Deutschland Favorit" award by SZ Institute and Statista, is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform and offers computing power for standalone VR headsets following industry benchmarks. With 6GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage and a 5.5-inch SFR TFT display with a resolution of 3,664 x 1,920 pixels, 773 PPI and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, the new 6DoF headsets deliver a seamless VR experience even with computationally intensive games and apps.

The Link's DisplayPort output feature allows VR content to be displayed on a monitor with an appropriate DisplayPort adapter - the DP cable is included with Link. In addition, Link features excellent connectivity via Wi-Fi 6 and wireless PC-based VR streaming. As hygiene safety is paramount, the replaceable, PU face pad with antifouling coating is easy to clean and sterilize.

Outstanding optical precision

Link offers improved accuracy and latency thanks to the 6DoF controllers, which use 32 optical tracking sensors for positioning in complex environments. Combined with four wide-angle cameras that allow the headset to position and track with millimeter accuracy, stable tracking can be achieved even in low-texture environments with light or dark settings. The button layout makes it easier to switch to Link from other VR HMDs, as gamers can stick to their favourite button layouts and not have to change.

Price and availability

Pico Neo 3 Link is available exclusively from the following distributors and can be pre-ordered starting on April 15th at 12 pm.

Germany, France, Spain, and The Netherlands:449.- Euro (including VAT)

UK:399.- Pounds (including VAT)

Germany: https://bestware.com/de/pico-neo-3-link.html (DE)

https://bestware.com/en/pico-neo-3-link.html (EN)

France: http://www.matts-digital.com/pico-neo-3-link-c2x37486559

http://www.matts-digital.com/pico-neo-3-link-c2x37486559

Spain: https://xrshop.invelon.com/collections/pico-vr/products/pico-neo-3-link-gafas-de-realidad-virtual

The Netherlands: https://vr-expert.nl/consumer/product/pico-neo-3-link/

https://vr-expert.de/consumer/product/pico-neo-3-link/

https://vr-experts.fr/consumer/product/pico-neo-3-link/

UK: https://systemactive.co.uk/pico-neo3-link

High resolution images: Link

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions that enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of "user-first design".

To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com

Press Contact:

Havana Orange GmbH

Franziska Dieterle / Stefan Ehgartner

+49 89 92 131 51 - 88

pico@havanaorange.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795569/Pico_Neo_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795832/PICO_Logo.jpg