



13.04.2022 / 16:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Antti Last name(s): Kumpulainen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: CEO of Ferratum Bank

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude SE

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.625 EUR 3998.375 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.6250 EUR 3998.3750 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA



