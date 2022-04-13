Fernhill Corp.: Fernhill Corp Provides Shareholder Update and Confirms the Company's 2022 Roadmap

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN) is pleased to provide this shareholder update: a recap of the Company's accomplishments, as well as an updated roadmap for the remainder of 2022.

Over the past year Fernhill has made considerable progress in establishing its foundation and has focused the business on growth and building shareholder value within the digital asset/blockchain industry.

Among Fernhill's many accomplishments over the past year include:

Attained Pink Current Status with OTC Markets

Launched a new Corporate Website

Announced Plans to be up-listed to a Senior Exchange

Became a Member of Crypto Climate Accord (CCA)

Acquired Crypto Mining OS Platform - PerfectMine

Appointed Nathanel Coonrod as EVP of Engineering

Relaunched PerfectMine

Acquired Digital Asset Trading Platform - MainBloq

Expanded Executive team and Board of Directors (Chris Kern & Peter Bordes)

MainBloq completed its integration with FTX

Engaged Maxim Group, a leading Investment Bank

MainBloq signs with Global Hedge Fund - Corinthian Digital Asset Management

MainBloq completes integration with CoinBase Prime

Fernhill participates in M-Vest's Block Chain Conference

Announced development of a New NFT Marketplace

Appointed Chris Dey to its Advisory Board

MainBloq announced new technology to support Sub-Accounts for Exchanges

Currently in advanced discussions with several institutions and Family Offices for growth capital

Effective with the SEC for its Regulation A financing which allows Fernhill to raise up to $20M

Engaged a PCAOB auditor to begin the process of becoming fully reporting with the SEC.

"We are extremely proud of how much we have been able to accomplish in just the past year." said Fernhill CEO Marc Lasky. "However, all of these accomplishments are truthfully just the building blocks of our over-arching goals. They are essentially just the tip of the iceberg."

Fernhill reaffirms its previously stated goals and objectives for 2022 and includes the following updated roadmap:

Complete the audits of Fernhill and MainBloq to become fully reporting with the SEC

MainBloq to sign several new financial institution clients

Expand our development team to support our growth

MainBloq to release new platform capabilities and updates

Launch our NFT marketplace of highly curated collections from vetted influencers and creators

Enter the DeFi Space with Staking, Liquidity Pools and Gaming

Launch PerfectMine 3.0 to include Staking and ASIC mining

Launch multi-channel marketing campaigns for MainBloq and PerfectMine

Add new Advisors and outside Board Members

Complete a highly strategic acquisition

Uplist to a senior exchange

"Regardless of the volatility in the crypto, equity markets and geo-political arena, we could not be more pumped about where we are as a company and the future that Fernhill holds," said Chairman Chris Kern. "I'm very thankful to have extremely talented, focused and passionate teams at Fernhill and MainBloq and highly confident in our ability to execute on our Road Map. Combined with the new additions to our staff and board, potential acquisitions and a targeted uplisting, we expect 2022 to be a break-out year for Fernhill!"

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a Fernhill Company ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform connecting to leading exchanges to serve the needs of clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

