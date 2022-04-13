Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company") and EuroGas Inc. have instructed US law firm, Baker McKenzie, to file criminal charges in the US Federal Court against Schmid Industrieholding Gmbh (SIH) ("Schmid").

After successfully securing evidence of criminal acts against EuroGas Inc's assets, which are 80% owned by GESI's wholly owned subsidiary ZB Capital AG, EuroGas Inc. has mandated US lawfirm, Baker McKenzie, to proceed with criminal proceedings in the US Federal Court against Schmid, its owners, directors and management.

These criminal acts where committed over a period of 7 years against EuroGas Inc and its 57% controlled Slovak subsidiary Rozmin s.r.o.

This evidence has originated from credible sources within the Slovakian Government.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "This is the very first step to ensuring redress for the alleged illegal expropriation of EuroGas Inc.'s previously owned mining rights over the world-renowned, Gemerska Poloma talc-soapstone deposit, located in central Slovakia, one of the largest and purest talc ore bodies in the world. We also plan to file additional claims with ICSID separately."

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

