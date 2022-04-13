Maple Gold Mines: Start of Further Drilling Program with Two Rigs on New Targets
|Maple Gold Mines: Start des weiteren Bohrprogramms mit zwei Bohrgeräten auf neuen Zielen
|16:35
|Maple Gold Mines: Start of Further Drilling Program with Two Rigs on New Targets
|05.04.
|Maple Gold meldet Ergebnisse der Herbstbohrungen 2021 bei Douay, einschließlich 4,63 g/t Gold über 6,7 Meter innerhalb 32,2 Meter mit 1,54 g/t Gold in der Zone 531, und nimmt Zuteilungen im Rahmen des aktienbasierten Leistungsplans ...
|Vancouver, British Columbia - (5. April 2022) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FWB: M3G) ("Maple
Gold" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/maple-gold-mines-ltd/)...
|05.04.
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd: Maple Gold drills 6.7 m of 4.63 g/t Au at Douay Gold
|05.04.
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd.: Maple Gold Reports Fall 2021 Drill Results at Douay, Including 4.63 g/t Gold over 6.7 Metres Within 1.54 g/t Gold over 32.2 Metres at the 531 Zone, and Makes Equity Incentive Plan Grants
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report final assay results...
|MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD
|0,205
|-6,62 %