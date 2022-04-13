Anzeige
Dow Jones News
13.04.2022 | 17:16
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 13-Apr-2022 / 17:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moscow, 13 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), notes that on 13 April 2022 the UK Government imposed asset freeze sanctions on Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the largest shareholder of Sistema and announces that it will continue to duly fulfil all of its obligations towards its creditors, investors, employees and partners.

Sistema also reports that Vladimir Yevtushenkov has transferred a 10% stake in the share capital of Corporation to Sistema's member of the Board of Directors and Senior managing partner, Felix Yevtushenkov. As a result of this transaction, Felix Yevtushenkov's stake in the share capital of Sistema has increased to 15.2%, whereas Vladimir Evtushenkov's shareholding in Sistema has decreased to 49.2%.

The sanctions imposed by the UK Government on Vladimir Yevtushenkov are personal and do not target the Corporation and other Group companies.

Sistema has all the necessary resources management team and expertise to ensure its steady operations in the current environment. The Corporation maintains a stable financial position and comfortable debt leverage, as demonstrated in its financial statements for 2021. The debt portfolio of the Corporation is fully denominated in Russian roubles.

In view of the high level of uncertainty and the rapidly changing external environment Sistema cannot, however, rule out further possibility of a material adverse impact on the operations and financial results of the Group's companies and, as a result, on the Corporation's financial results, stemming from current and/or future external factors beyond its control, including a change in the macroeconomic situation, restrictions relating to business and trade relations, or the possibility of the further expansion of sanctions.

*** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 155544 
EQS News ID:  1327733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2022 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
