The combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) is convened on April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m (CET) at Cité des Echanges, 40 rue Eugène Jacquet, 59700 Marcq-en-Barœul, France. The notice of meeting and the convening notice (which include the agenda of the meeting and the draft resolutions) were published in the French BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated respectively April 6, 2022 and March 2, 2022.

In accordance with Articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with General Meetings are available at Getlink's registered office.

Since the organisation of the Shareholders' Meeting is likely to change in line with health, legislative and regulatory requirements, shareholders are invited to regularly check the 2022 General Meeting page on the Company's website where the documents and information relating to the meeting referred to in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the at the following address: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/shareholders-investors/2022-general-meeting/

