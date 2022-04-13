Regulatory News:

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) announces today that the Group's Combined Annual General Meeting was held today.

All the resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting were adopted, including the resolution to increase the dividend to €1.65 per share, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The detailed report of the 2022 Annual General Meeting, with the voting results, will soon be posted on www.vicat.fr.

Next report:

First-quarter 2021 sales on 4 May 2022 after the market close.

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has close to 9,500 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €3.123 billion in 2021. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Vicat, a family-owned group, is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

