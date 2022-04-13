



KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 12th Global edition of World Cyber Security Summit aims to bring together global CISOs, Cyber Security leaders, investors, media outlets and government representatives all under one roof. Leading cyber security specialist agency, CyberSecurity Malaysia will join the Summit as the Supporting Partner.World Cyber Security Summit - ASEAN, is set to take place on 12 April 2022 virtually. Dato' Ts. Dr Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab; CEO, CyberSecurity Malaysia, will enlighten the attendees on 'New Danger of Digital Society: Why Cyber Security is so important today and what to be ready for tomorrow?'- Strategic approach: How Governments are handling cyber security in a digital era.- Cyber Security and Smart Cities: advanced technologies for citizens' safety"Cybersecurity becomes a major concern for many sectors and industries within a country. Its vulnerabilities are alarming and cyber-attack is beyond control. Furthermore, it is impossible to develop 100% cybersecurity approach. No matter how advanced cybersecurity implementation in one's country, perpetrators often find loopholes to attack. Hence, it is critical for a country to practice cyber resilient, understand potential risks and take effort to reduce them. Organisations within a country must be able to effectively respond to cyber-attack, bounce back and restore critical infrastructures to resume operations," said Dato' Ts. Dr Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia."Companies from ASEAN today are facing an increasingly competitive threat. Cyber-attacks and data breaches are sophisticated and personalized, putting ASEAN companies at greater risk of collapse. However, there are measures that they can leverage to protect themselves and ensure the safety of their organizations.," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon,