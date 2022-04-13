Milford, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) -Grow Space New England, Grow Space New England is the gateway to cannabis cultivation in Massachusetts., will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on April 20 and April 21 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Robert Wolf will be speaking at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Grow Space New England management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"Why head out West when you can attend the biggest cannabis event to hit the East Coast? The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to your backyard," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "We've kept the pedal to the metal during COVID-19 and continue to be very excited to shine the spotlight on the cannabis industry. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

To register and access please follow this link.

About Grow Space New England

Grow Space New England is the gateway to cannabis cultivation in Massachusetts. We find legally compliant sites, get the necessary construction permits, then construct greenhouse and outdoor grow facilities that are leased to licensed cultivators. Much more than a sale lease-back program. We add value at each step and offer investors an exceptional opportunity to leverage real estate assets without operating risks. Investment opportunities range from an entry-level crowd fund program to outright facility purchases. Speak to us now for the best opportunities this spring

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning to Miami.

The next iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders and investors from around the world once again on April 20 and 21 in Miami. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Rob Wolf

530-768-6517

rob@growspacene.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Erica Lalos

774-287-5653

erica@growspacene.com