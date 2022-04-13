The "Finland: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are just under forty third-party Data Centre facilities in the Finnish market.

There are expansion plans by DC Providers including Equinix closing two of its oldest Data Centre facilities in Helsinki (HE1 HE2) and migrating customers to its larger newer facilities.

Data Centre Providers Equinix and Ficolo believe that there will be further Data Centre developments with the proposed Arctic Cable system linking Helsinki with Russia and China which will become the shortest route between Europe and China.

The Finnish Data Centre Market is consolidating with Ficolo in particular buying smaller colocation providers and also selling and leasing back Data Centre space. Finland has low electricity pricing as a differentiator and space rentals in Finland are lower than in other Scandinavian countries (notably Denmark). Data Centre revenues are forecast to increase by over 40% over the four-year period with public cloud revenues also increased by over 40%.

About the Finnish Data Centre Market

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2020 to 2024 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Finland

Summary Box Finnish Data Centre Landscape Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Finland

The Key Finnish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Finnish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Finnish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2022 to 2026)

Finnish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH

The Key Finnish Data Centre Clusters

Finnish Data Centre Pricing forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Finnish Data Centre Revenues forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Finnish Public Cloud Revenues forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Finnish Data Centre Market

Finnish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Equinix

Ficolo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9jr6q

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005906/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900