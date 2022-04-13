The "Spain: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are some sixty third-party Data Centre Facilities in Spain.

The market is seeing growth with new Data Centre facilities being added by CyrusONe, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Interxion, NTT Global Data Centers, Merlin Properties, Orange Spain, SuperNAP (renamed Stack Infrastructure) and DATA4 Group. There is a large amount of new Spanish Data Centre space and power due to enter the market from 2023 onwards.

The analyst forecasts that Spanish Data Centre raised floor space will grow by 48.5 percent over the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026, with Data Centre Customer Power increasing by 52.7 percent.

About the Spanish Data Centre Market

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power raised Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Spain

Summary Box Spanish Data Centre Summary

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Spain

The Key Spanish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Spanish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Spanish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW

Spanish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH

The Key Spanish Data Centre Clusters

Spanish Data Centre Pricing forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Spanish Data Centre Revenues forecast in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

Spanish Public Cloud Revenues forecast in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Spanish Data Centre Market

Spanish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

CyrusONe

DATA4 Group

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Interxion

Merlin Properties

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Spain

SuperNAP (renamed Stack Infrastructure)

Telefonica Alcala

