Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863205 ISIN: US6005441000 Ticker-Symbol: MHR 
Tradegate
08.04.22
19:03 Uhr
30,010 Euro
+0,300
+1,01 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLERKNOLL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLERKNOLL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,50030,57020:27
30,51030,58020:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HNI
HNI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HNI CORPORATION33,000+1,85 %
MILLERKNOLL INC30,010+1,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.