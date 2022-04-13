The "Europe School Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European school furniture market reached a value of US$ 1,430 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,020 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.68% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Herman Miller

HNI

KI

Steelcase

Fleetwood Group

Hertz Furniture

Knoll

VS

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

School furniture represents a catalyst in transforming classrooms from static physical spaces into dynamic learning environments. School furniture should be designed in a way which is not only considered productive for human use but also beneficial for physical and mental health

Good furniture has a positive impact on both the student's health and their classroom development. The development of portable technologies and mobile furniture also allows institutions with a flexible learning space. Moreover, in school environment, ergonomics is important for student's interaction within the classroom. Inadequate school furniture can bring about negative consequences, leading to health issues due to pain and discomfort caused by the traditional furniture.

With ergonomic furniture, students have a better posture, are more concentrated during classes and obtain better results. Various other factors such as increased focus on aesthetics, rising focus on environment-friendly furniture, rising number of schools, changing teaching methods, rising use of advanced materials, etc. are also expected to have a positive impact on the market

