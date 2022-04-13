Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt 2021 financial statements and approve all agenda items

Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 13, 2022 - Today, Ahold Delhaize held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in a hybrid set-up, meaning shareholders attended both in-person and virtually. Virtual shareholders were asked to vote upfront and were offered the opportunity to ask their questions upfront or live. In-person attendees could vote either in advance or during the AGM and were offered the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by 81 shareholders, representing approximately 650 million shares. The meeting was webcasted live via the Ahold Delhaize website .

Shareholders adopted Ahold Delhaize's 2021 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2021 annual dividend of €0.95 per common share for the full year. An amount of €0.43 per common share was paid as interim dividend on September 2, 2021. The remaining amount of €0.52 eurocents per common share shall be payable on April 28, 2022. Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including the appointment of Pauline van der Meer Mohr as member of the Supervisory Board and the new remuneration policies of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

PwC was re-appointed as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022 and KPMG was appointed for the financial year 2023.

During his speech, Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller said: "I would like to reflect with you on what is happening in today's society and our company's role in it. Rooted in our local communities, Ahold Delhaize is open to everyone, and we make healthy and sustainable choices easy and affordable to all. We are a financially strong and well-managed company and we are convinced that our strategy provides us with the right way forward."

"When I look back at the past year, I want to mention the hard work of our associates. I greatly appreciate their incredible commitment. They are the face of our company, of the 19 great local brands that make Ahold Delhaize."



"When we sharpened our objectives during our Investor Day in November last year, we identified four priorities for the next four years that will determine our investment choices. These priorities are our customers, our operations, a sustainable world and our impressive brand portfolio. Further digitalization is the basis for many of these priorities and our investments. By accelerating digital innovation, we drive growth while helping customers to eat well, save time and live better."

During her speech, Ahold Delhaize CFO Natalie Knight said: "As we close 2021, we are proud of our accomplishments and are in great shape financially and operationally. I would particularly like to thank this audience for your continued engagement with us on a wide variety of topics, and we appreciate and highly value your ongoing input. I am pleased to reiterate our financial guidance for 2022. Looking to the future, I am also pleased to reaffirm the commitments we outlined in detail at our November 2021 Investor Day."

Cautionary notice

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as shall, 2022, 2023, would, convinced, strategy, right way forward, want, next four years, will, determine, choices, priorities, further, accelerating, innovation, drive, help, continued, ongoing, guidance, looking to the future, reaffirm, commitments or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.