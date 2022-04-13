Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.04.2022
Starke Kurschance: “Strong Buy” – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
13.04.2022
Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2022 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of April, May and June 2022 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0454 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 22

April 29

$ 0.0454

May 20

May 31

0.0454

June 22

June 30

0.0454

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.1362

The Company has paid 110 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 26 times over the prior 29 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 22

April 29

$ 0.125

May 20

May 31

0.125

June 22

June 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 28

May 6

$ 0.125

May 27

June 6

0.125

June 29

July 6

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 22

April 29

$0.104167

May 20

May 31

0.104167

June 22

June 30

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 18, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13727663.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 164 farms, comprised of approximately 113,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.5 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.Gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697346/Gladstone-Land-Announces-Increase-in-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-forApril-May-and-June-2022-and-First-Quarter-Ended-March-31-2022-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

