bolt insurance: Kamillio Selects Bolt To Expand Insurance Market Access

Canada-based insurance agent platform will leverage bolt to extend reach to US market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Kamillio , the award-winning insurance Agency Management System (AMS), announced today that it has chosen bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest insurance exchange for property and casualty insurance, to power the comparative rating feature of their new AMS platform.

The partnership will see Kamillio leverage bolt's APIs to expand across the United States by enabling Kamillio subscribers to streamline the sales and service of insurance policies for agents and customers alike.

"This partnership gives us the missing pieces to complete a nationwide product offering," said Morgan Girouard, Kamillio Founder and CEO "We are now poised to rapidly deploy our next generation AMS platform to agencies across America."

Girouard added, "Kamillio combines comparative rating, policy management and process automation to streamline the traditionally manual tasks of processing new business, endorsements, and renewals; all from a centralized platform.

"For too long agents have been dealing with a fractured ecosphere. Kamillio consolidates a myriad of inefficient insurtechs into an easy-to-use solution, while automating workflows as much as possible."

James Dwane, bolt CEO, said, "We're thrilled that Kamillio has chosen bolt to connect their agents to more than 120 carriers on our insurance exchange. We are really excited to power a new and innovative agency management system like Kamillo's. Our partnership is a perfect example of the power of connection and choice we've been building for our partners and their customers."

About Kamillio

Kamillio is an award-winning, next generation Agency management platform. Built on a proprietary process automation engine, Kamillio is designed to streamline and automate traditionally manual back-office processes, reducing operating expenses and increasing agency capacity for sales and service.

Kamillio platform is cloud-based and includes a modern storefront, end-to-end insurance products with buy-online capability, self-serve insured client-portal, policy management and renewal automation - transforming agencies to become extraordinary and better connect with the next generation of customers.

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurance exchange for the P&C insurance industry, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's largest exchange working with two-thirds of America's leading carriers, helping more people protect the things they value.

