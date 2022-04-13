GlobeX Data Ltd. Name Changes to Sekur Private Data Ltd. - CSE Ticker Changes to SKUR Effective April 14 2022

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to change its name to "Sekur Private Data Ltd.". The new name synchronizes the Company's branding with Sekur, its consumer and business suite of secure communications including SecureMail and SekurMessenger.

The securities will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on April 14, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com .

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on April 13, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

GlobeX Data Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Les titres commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 14 avril 2022.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 13 avril 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Old Security/Vieux Sécurité: GlobeX Data Ltd. - Common Shares New Security/Nouveau Sécurité: Sekur Private Data Ltd. - Common Shares Effective Date/ Date effective: Le 14 avril/April 2022 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: SWIS New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: SKUR New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 81607F 10 3 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 81607F 10 3 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 379581101/CA3795811015

Old Security/Vieux Sécurité: GlobeX Data Ltd. - Warrants New Security/Nouveau Sécurité: Sekur Private Data Ltd. - Warrants Effective Date/ Date effective: le 14 avril/April 2022 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: SWIS.WT New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: SKUR.WT New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 81607F 11 1 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 81607F 11 1 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 379581119/CA3795811197

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com .

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information, please contact Sekur Private Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://www.sekurprivatedata.com .



For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com .

Forward Looking Information

