Professional Holding Corp. Announces Inaugural Earnings Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Results on April 29

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022, to review its first quarter 2022 financial results.

The Company's first quarter 2022 earnings release will be released before markets open on April 29 and will be available on the Company's website, proholdco.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET by dialing 877-317-6789 from the United States or 412-317-6789 from international locations and requesting the "Professional Holding Corp. Investor Call." Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through May 29, 2022. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations and entering the access code 6487455.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two Loan Production Offices ("LPOs") in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a LPO in New England that specializes in search fund lending. For more information, visit myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Sontag

General Counsel

(561) 868-9040

ir@proholdco.com

