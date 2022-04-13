Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - EvonSys is seeking investors, using investment crowdfunding platform WeFunder. Their goal is to allow EvonSys to reach its full potential using raised capital.

EvonSys is a revolutionary low-code services provider focused on developing application solutions to customers that present the public with beautiful, responsive user interfaces while utilizing automation to streamline company operations and productivity. Their approach to application development allows for increased efficiency- and ultimately, revenue.

As an established and profitable company, EvonSys' massive clients include global banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies, differentiating it from newer and higher-risk companies.

With a 16.1% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), EvonSys is poised to continue disrupting the massive digital transformation industry (presently valued at $3.6 trillion).

In 2021, EvonSys was the winner of Pega's Delivery Excellence Award, a prestigious award referred to as the Nobel Prize of the software development industry. At the time of the award, Chief Operating Officer Nish Fonseka was quoted as saying, "EvonSys' culture of continuous innovation and thought leadership brings immense value to its customers. Our comprehensive methodology integrates Pega Express and our in-house accelerators in providing fast and seamless Pega Delivery."

For those outside of the tech sector unfamiliar with low-code services, the approach to software development dates back to 2011. It is a faster and more efficient method of developing applications and other forms of software that is highly visual. This means that it allows for greater understanding and collaboration in a manner that is not easily achieved with advanced coding.

The efficiency of this method of development cannot be understated. Leading tech research and consulting firm Gartner estimates that "by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity."

With low-code development, the process of turning ideas into usable, accessible applications and software is greatly streamlined. It eliminates the communication breakdown that often occurs between coding professionals, clients, and stakeholders, allowing for better applications and software that can be completed and available for rollout much more quickly than traditional methods.

EvonSys has anticipated the increasing demand for low-code development and continues to adapt to the ever-shifting needs of customers and businesses, while staying ahead of technological advances in the field.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for digital transformation was growing at a slow rate. Roughly 24% of organizations worldwide reportedly had the capabilities for digital transformation within their companies. The pandemic greatly increased the urgency of digital transformation, skyrocketing the number of companies seeking and implementing digital transformation to well over 60%.

EvonSys is a company with a finger on the pulse of technological advances, connecting clients with methodologies that will increase productivity and allow services to reach customers much more quickly while adapting to their specific needs.

To become an investor, visit Evonsys' WeFunder page. To learn more about EvonSys, visit their website, reach out to info@evonsys.com, or call one of their five global locations: United States tel: 8443866797| India tel: +914048521482 | Sri Lanka tel: +94112822369 | Australia tel: +610299591063 | Netherlands tel: + 3100707999941

