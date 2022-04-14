Raydiant Opens Lithuania Office with Plans to Recruit 130 New Employees by End of 2023 as Part of Global Expansion Plan

Raydiant will hire over 130 Vilnius employees over the next 18 months to continue scaling their global operations and to create an even stronger customer experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the leading in-location experience management platform , today announced the opening of a new corporate office in Vilnius, Lithuania. The new office will be their second largest location after their San Francisco headquarters. With this expansion, Raydiant hopes to access top talent and scale its operations across strategic EMEA markets.

"The Raydiant culture thrives on innovation," said CEO of Raydiant, Bobby Marhamat. "Lithuania is a growing tech hotspot and home to some of the world's top talent in all fields - including finance, engineering, and customer support. We're excited for the ability to scale our global team in an effort to deliver an even stronger experience for our customers."

Ranked 11th globally as one of the best countries to do business by the World Bank's latest Doing Business Repor t, Lithuania is considered one of world's fastest-growing tech hubs and home to some of Europe's top tech talent. Raydiant plans to grow their headcount in Lithuania to over 130 "Rays" by the end of 2023. As part of their "Women in Tech" initiative, Raydiant will place a priority on creating opportunities that attract, develop and retain candidates who identify as female to create a more diverse workplace culture.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Raydiant's trusted in-store digital experience platform to the global marketplace," said Marhamat. "Our new location in Lithuania will be a strategic step forward in activating our go-to-market motion for expanding Raydiant across brick-and-mortar organizations across EMEA."

Raydiant's hiring projections for 2022 include plans to open office locations in London, New York, Nashville, and Vancouver, and to onboard over 200 new employees to support their growth. This news comes in the wake of the company securing $30M in Series B funding , and acquiring AI analytics firm, Sightcorp. To learn more, visit raydiant.com .

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the AI-powered, in-location experience management platform of choice for the world's largest brands in retail, e-commerce, restaurants, and more. With Raydiant, business owners and managers can more effectively scale their operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create a more meaningful and personalized in-store experience that keeps customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Broom Ventures, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Expanding Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Beaconsfield Ventures, Transmedia Capital, West Ventures, XRC, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com .