14.04.2022 / 07:00



Dufry today published the invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting 2022. The event will take place on May 17, 2022 at 08.15 CEST, at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland. The meeting will be held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) of June 19, 2020 (as amended). The shareholders of Dufry AG may exercise their rights at the Ordinary General Meeting exclusively through the Independent Voting Rights Representative. The Ordinary General Meeting invitation and agenda as well as the Letter of Dufry's Chairman to Shareholders can be accessed here: 2022 Ordinary General Meeting Motions of the Ordinary General Meeting 2022 The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Juan Carlos Torres Carretero as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jorge Born, Julian Díaz González and Steven Tadler decided not to stand for re-election. They have been members of the Board since 2010, 2013, 2018 respectively, with Jorge Born having chaired the Audit Committee and Steven Tadler having been a member of the Audit Committee most recently. The Board would like to thank them for their valuable contributions to Dufry, wishing them all the best for their future endeavours. The Board of Directors is proposing to Dufry's Ordinary General Meeting the election of Xavier Bouton as new independent Board member. Xavier Bouton, born 1950, has been serving as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fayenceries de Sarreguemines Digoin & Vitry le Francois since 1999, and as Chairman of Edeis since 2021. Previous roles include board memberships in Dufry AG (2005-2017), ADL Partners (1999-2021) and Laboratoires Chemineau (1990-2005). Mr. Bouton holds a diploma in economics and finance from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux and a doctorate in economics and business administration from the University of Bordeaux. The Board of Directors is further proposing to the Ordinary General Meeting the re-election of all other Board members. Further motions include the reduction of the maximum number of Board members to reflect the new business environment and to further strengthen the efficiency of the work of the Board of Directors. To protect the liquidity position of the Company until visibility on the recovery trajectory following the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors is also proposing not to pay a dividend in 2022. All the motions and details can be found in the invitation to the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting. For further information:



