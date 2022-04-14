Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
08:08 Uhr
4,780 Euro
-0,040
-0,83 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8004,98009:24
PR Newswire
14.04.2022 | 08:04
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 13

14 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 402.7921 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 404.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 400.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,035,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,055,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
370400.50 08:39:5500058266883TRLO0LSE
400400.50 08:39:5500058266882TRLO0LSE
1000400.50 08:39:5500058266881TRLO0LSE
816401.50 08:43:0800058266973TRLO0LSE
400401.50 08:43:0800058266972TRLO0LSE
400401.50 08:43:0800058266971TRLO0LSE
406401.50 08:43:0800058266970TRLO0LSE
400401.50 08:43:0800058266969TRLO0LSE
14401.50 08:43:0800058266968TRLO0LSE
1155401.00 08:43:1500058266974TRLO0LSE
132401.50 08:51:5500058267273TRLO0LSE
400402.00 09:05:4700058267883TRLO0LSE
800402.00 09:05:4700058267882TRLO0LSE
146402.00 09:05:4700058267884TRLO0LSE
348402.50 09:07:1100058268046TRLO0LSE
348402.50 09:07:1100058268045TRLO0LSE
56402.50 09:07:1100058268050TRLO0LSE
350402.50 09:07:1100058268049TRLO0LSE
285402.50 09:07:1100058268048TRLO0LSE
549402.50 09:07:1100058268047TRLO0LSE
225402.50 09:07:1100058268052TRLO0LSE
350402.50 09:07:1100058268051TRLO0LSE
827402.50 09:07:1100058268055TRLO0LSE
338402.50 09:07:1100058268054TRLO0LSE
350402.50 09:07:1100058268053TRLO0LSE
350402.50 09:07:1100058268057TRLO0LSE
483402.50 09:07:1100058268056TRLO0LSE
1147401.50 09:14:3500058268482TRLO0LSE
419401.50 09:14:3500058268485TRLO0LSE
456401.50 09:14:3500058268484TRLO0LSE
458401.50 09:14:3500058268483TRLO0LSE
673400.50 09:19:2600058268728TRLO0LSE
602400.50 09:27:0300058268971TRLO0LSE
299401.00 09:42:1100058269569TRLO0LSE
3044401.50 10:05:4200058270356TRLO0LSE
350401.50 10:05:4200058270355TRLO0LSE
244401.50 10:05:4200058270358TRLO0LSE
350401.50 10:05:4200058270357TRLO0LSE
350401.50 10:05:4200058270359TRLO0LSE
350401.50 10:05:4200058270360TRLO0LSE
1237403.50 10:18:4500058270870TRLO0LSE
760403.50 10:18:4500058270869TRLO0LSE
400403.50 10:18:4500058270868TRLO0LSE
659403.50 10:18:4500058270871TRLO0LSE
699403.50 10:30:0200058271315TRLO0LSE
556403.50 10:30:0200058271314TRLO0LSE
1433403.00 10:30:4300058271370TRLO0LSE
350403.00 10:32:4600058271424TRLO0LSE
54403.00 10:32:4600058271423TRLO0LSE
549403.00 10:32:4600058271422TRLO0LSE
28402.50 10:39:1800058271787TRLO0LSE
1286402.50 10:39:1800058271788TRLO0LSE
1189402.50 10:39:1800058271789TRLO0LSE
984401.50 11:46:0000058274046TRLO0LSE
225401.50 11:46:0000058274045TRLO0LSE
210403.50 13:00:1200058276320TRLO0LSE
400403.50 13:00:1200058276319TRLO0LSE
1200403.50 13:00:1200058276318TRLO0LSE
500403.50 13:00:1200058276317TRLO0LSE
285403.50 13:00:1200058276316TRLO0LSE
1376404.00 13:07:0600058276579TRLO0LSE
400403.50 13:07:0600058276580TRLO0LSE
14404.00 13:07:0600058276584TRLO0LSE
352404.00 13:07:0600058276583TRLO0LSE
350404.00 13:07:0600058276582TRLO0LSE
664404.00 13:07:0600058276586TRLO0LSE
350404.00 13:07:0600058276585TRLO0LSE
786403.50 13:07:0600058276588TRLO0LSE
98403.50 13:07:0600058276587TRLO0LSE
767403.50 13:07:0700058276589TRLO0LSE
186403.50 13:23:1500058277062TRLO0LSE
1100403.50 13:23:1500058277061TRLO0LSE
1126403.00 13:25:3000058277137TRLO0LSE
1175402.50 13:56:5300058278400TRLO0LSE
162402.50 14:14:0000058278981TRLO0LSE
1102402.50 14:14:0000058278980TRLO0LSE
1116402.00 14:14:3000058278992TRLO0LSE
34403.50 14:42:0100058280168TRLO0LSE
1166403.50 14:42:0100058280167TRLO0LSE
1154403.50 14:42:0100058280169TRLO0LSE
1343403.00 14:42:1000058280219TRLO0LSE
836403.00 14:42:5400058280259TRLO0LSE
346403.00 14:42:5400058280258TRLO0LSE
1182402.50 14:42:5400058280260TRLO0LSE
974403.00 14:42:5400058280262TRLO0LSE
350403.00 14:42:5400058280261TRLO0LSE
391403.00 15:00:1900058281349TRLO0LSE
193403.00 15:00:1900058281348TRLO0LSE
800403.00 15:00:1900058281347TRLO0LSE
119403.00 15:05:2300058281614TRLO0LSE
850403.00 15:05:2300058281615TRLO0LSE
416403.00 15:05:2700058281618TRLO0LSE
1028403.50 15:14:0600058282400TRLO0LSE
298403.50 15:14:0600058282399TRLO0LSE
128403.50 15:14:0600058282398TRLO0LSE
350403.50 15:14:0600058282397TRLO0LSE
14403.50 15:14:0600058282396TRLO0LSE
245403.00 15:23:0600058282929TRLO0LSE
256403.00 15:23:0600058282932TRLO0LSE
400403.00 15:23:0600058282931TRLO0LSE
400403.00 15:23:0600058282930TRLO0LSE
926403.00 15:30:0200058283497TRLO0LSE
440403.00 15:30:0200058283496TRLO0LSE
1118403.00 15:30:0200058283495TRLO0LSE
318403.50 15:31:3500058283661TRLO0LSE
136403.50 15:31:3500058283660TRLO0LSE
350403.50 15:31:3500058283659TRLO0LSE
220403.50 15:31:3500058283658TRLO0LSE
202403.50 15:31:3500058283665TRLO0LSE
136403.50 15:31:3500058283664TRLO0LSE
350403.50 15:31:3500058283663TRLO0LSE
620403.50 15:31:3500058283662TRLO0LSE
11402.50 15:35:4800058283819TRLO0LSE
400402.50 15:35:4800058283818TRLO0LSE
401402.50 15:35:4800058283817TRLO0LSE
412402.50 15:39:4300058283992TRLO0LSE
734402.50 15:47:5600058284496TRLO0LSE
45404.00 15:52:2800058284728TRLO0LSE
19404.00 15:52:2800058284727TRLO0LSE
86404.00 15:52:2800058284726TRLO0LSE
350404.00 15:52:2800058284725TRLO0LSE
64403.50 15:52:3900058284739TRLO0LSE
350403.50 15:52:3900058284738TRLO0LSE
16403.50 15:52:5600058284758TRLO0LSE
156403.50 15:52:5600058284757TRLO0LSE
350403.50 15:52:5600058284756TRLO0LSE
703403.50 15:52:5600058284755TRLO0LSE
315403.50 15:53:5900058284814TRLO0LSE
135403.50 15:53:5900058284813TRLO0LSE
595403.50 15:53:5900058284812TRLO0LSE
90403.50 15:56:5900058284996TRLO0LSE
208403.50 15:56:5900058284995TRLO0LSE
36403.50 15:56:5900058284994TRLO0LSE
53403.50 15:56:5900058284993TRLO0LSE
401403.50 15:56:5900058284992TRLO0LSE
430403.50 15:56:5900058284991TRLO0LSE
350403.50 16:05:0200058285390TRLO0LSE
53403.50 16:05:0200058285389TRLO0LSE
456403.50 16:05:0200058285388TRLO0LSE
119403.50 16:05:0200058285394TRLO0LSE
51403.50 16:05:0200058285393TRLO0LSE
350403.50 16:05:0200058285392TRLO0LSE
231403.50 16:05:0200058285391TRLO0LSE
350404.00 16:08:0500058285616TRLO0LSE
351404.00 16:08:0500058285615TRLO0LSE
400404.00 16:10:4800058285764TRLO0LSE
400404.00 16:10:4800058285763TRLO0LSE
74404.00 16:10:4800058285762TRLO0LSE
105404.00 16:12:5800058285918TRLO0LSE
357404.00 16:12:5800058285919TRLO0LSE
270404.50 16:20:0500058286686TRLO0LSE
413404.50 16:20:0500058286685TRLO0LSE
20404.50 16:20:0500058286684TRLO0LSE
74404.50 16:20:0500058286683TRLO0LSE
22404.50 16:20:0500058286682TRLO0LSE
350404.50 16:20:0500058286681TRLO0LSE
524404.50 16:20:0500058286680TRLO0LSE
237404.50 16:20:0500058286688TRLO0LSE
426404.50 16:20:0500058286687TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.