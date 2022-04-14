The project is part of a plan to deploy 958 MW of solar and wind projects for the group's unit JSW Steel, which will buy power from these facilities under 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).From pv magazine India Maharashtra-based energy company JSW Energy, a unit of Indian conglomerate JSW Group, has energized a 225 MW solar plant in the Vijayanagar district of Karnataka. The project is part of a plan to deploy 958 MW of solar and wind projects for the group's unit JSW Steel, which will buy power from these facilities under 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs). "This solar project ...

