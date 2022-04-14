A major Western Australian mine targeting the global vanadium battery market was this week found to be bankable, with feasibility studies confirming the project's "strong commercial case for development," its owner Australian Vanadium Limited said.From pv magazine Australia Western Australian company Australian Vanadium Limited, or AVL, has said feasibility studies into its vanadium mine near Meekatharra in the state's mid-west confirm the project as a "potential globally significant primary vanadium producer" targeting critical mineral, steel and energy storage markets. The Australian Vanadium ...

