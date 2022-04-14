Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022

WKN: A0JMMF ISIN: GB00B11DNM70 Ticker-Symbol: H5W 
Frankfurt
13.04.22
09:32 Uhr
0,082 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2022 | 08:08
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGSi
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Horizonte Minerals Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameGlencore plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)St Helier, Jersey
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
NameGlencore International AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Baar, Switzerland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:12/04/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):13/04/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.801007%0%9.801007%373,258,178

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B11DNM70 373,258,178 9.801007%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

373,258,178

9.801007%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/Conversion Period xiNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration date xExercise/Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash Settlement xiiNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Glencore plc9.801007% 9.801007%
Glencore International AG9.801007% 9.801007%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi

Place of completionLondon, UK

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697430/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
