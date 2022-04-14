Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YBDU ISIN: CH0102484968 Ticker-Symbol: JGE 
Lang & Schwarz
14.04.22
09:41 Uhr
47,635 Euro
-2,440
-4,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,43047,84009:42
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIC GROUP
ACTIC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTIC GROUP AB1,015-3,33 %
ADECCO GROUP AG38,255+0,24 %
BANCO BRADESCO SA4,4400,00 %
HEIJMANS NV14,920-0,53 %
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG47,635-4,87 %
OI SA ADR0,7500,00 %
S2MEDICAL AB0,364+5,20 %
SIMRIS ALG AB0,042-34,99 %
TECAN GROUP AG326,40-2,33 %
UNITE GROUP PLC12,8000,00 %
WERELDHAVE BELGIUM SCA57,40-5,90 %
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0,011-8,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.