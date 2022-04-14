Marimekko Corporation: The shares issued in Marimekko's share issue without payment entered in the trade register

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 14 April 2022 at 9.15 a.m.

The shares issued in Marimekko's share issue without payment entered in the trade register

A total of 32,519,336 new shares issued in the share issue without payment (so called split) decided upon in Marimekko Corporation's Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2022 have today been entered in the trade register. The objective of the share issue without payment is to enhance the liquidity of the company's share. In the share issue without payment, new shares are issued to the shareholders without payment in proportion to their holdings so that four (4) new shares are issued for each share to shareholders who on the record date for the share issuance, i.e. 14 April 2022, were entered into the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. In addition, in the share issue without payment, new shares are similarly issued without payment to the company on the basis of treasury shares held by the company on the same date. The total number of Marimekko Corporation's shares after the share issue without payment is 40,649,170 and the number of shares held by the company totals 27,790.

The new shares generate shareholder rights as of 14 April 2022. The share issue without payment will be executed in the book-entry system and does not require any actions by the shareholders. The registration of the new shares on the shareholders' book-entry accounts, as well as initiation of public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, are expected to occur on 19 April 2022.

The new shares issued in the share issue without payment do not entitle their holders to the dividend as decided by the AGM of Marimekko on 12 April 2022.

All shares of Marimekko Corporation will thereafter give equal shareholder rights, and Marimekko Corporation's ISIN code (FI0009007660) and trading symbol (MEKKO) will remain unchanged also after the share issue without payment.



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen

Tel. +358 40 5846944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

