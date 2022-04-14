Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (168/22)

With effect from April 20, 2022, the subscription rights in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 11, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SNM TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017769912 Order book ID: 255034 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB