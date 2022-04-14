Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022

WKN: A0YC7D ISIN: CA8193201024 Ticker-Symbol: 3B8 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
08:02 Uhr
0,063 Euro
+0,008
+13,64 %
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 08:29
51 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (168/22)

With effect from April 20, 2022, the subscription rights in ShaMaran Petroleum
Corp. will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including May 11, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SNM TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017769912              
Order book ID:  255034                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
