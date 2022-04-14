DJ Genel Energy PLC: TR-1 notifications and Directorate change

14 April 2022

Genel Energy plc

TR-1 notifications and Directorate change

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that it has received the notifications set out below from Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. ('IS Bank') and Focus Investments Limited ('Focus') pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company also announces that Nazli K. Williams has tendered her resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13 April 2022, and accordingly the resolution relating to her re-appointment as a Director of the Company has been withdrawn from our 2022 AGM, to be held on 12 May 2022.

David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said:

"Nazli has been a Director of Genel since the merger with Vallares in 2011. She has provided both valuable contributions and important continuity to Board considerations during her time on the Board. I thank her for her commitment to the company over the last decade and wish her the very best for her future endeavours."

TR-1 notification from Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B55Q3P39

Issuer Name

GENEL ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Istanbul

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Turkey

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 19.188703 0.000000 19.188703 53419883 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code (if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B55Q3P39 53419883 0 19.188703 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 53419883 19.188703%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-Apr-2022

13. Place of Completion

Istanbul/Turkey

TR-1 notification from Focus Investments Limited

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B55Q3P39

Issuer Name

GENEL ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FOCUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

City of registered office (if applicable)

Ajeltake Island

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Marshall Islands

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B55Q3P39 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Gülsün Nazli BUSELTEN Karamehmet FINANCE SA 50.000000 Williams Fatma Serife BUSELTEN 50.000000 Karamehmet FINANCE SA BUSELTEN FOCUS FINANCE SA INVESTMENTS 100.000000 LIMITED

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-Apr-2022

13. Place of Completion

Turkey

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

