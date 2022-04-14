DJ Genel Energy PLC: TR-1 notifications and Directorate change
Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 14-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
14 April 2022
Genel Energy plc
TR-1 notifications and Directorate change
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that it has received the notifications set out below from Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. ('IS Bank') and Focus Investments Limited ('Focus') pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company also announces that Nazli K. Williams has tendered her resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13 April 2022, and accordingly the resolution relating to her re-appointment as a Director of the Company has been withdrawn from our 2022 AGM, to be held on 12 May 2022.
David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said:
"Nazli has been a Director of Genel since the merger with Vallares in 2011. She has provided both valuable contributions and important continuity to Board considerations during her time on the Board. I thank her for her commitment to the company over the last decade and wish her the very best for her future endeavours."
TR-1 notification from Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00B55Q3P39
Issuer Name
GENEL ENERGY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Istanbul
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Turkey
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 19.188703 0.000000 19.188703 53419883 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code (if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B55Q3P39 53419883 0 19.188703 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 53419883 19.188703%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13-Apr-2022
13. Place of Completion
Istanbul/Turkey
TR-1 notification from Focus Investments Limited
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00B55Q3P39
Issuer Name
GENEL ENERGY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FOCUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
City of registered office (if applicable)
Ajeltake Island
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Marshall Islands
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B55Q3P39 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Gülsün Nazli BUSELTEN Karamehmet FINANCE SA 50.000000 Williams Fatma Serife BUSELTEN 50.000000 Karamehmet FINANCE SA BUSELTEN FOCUS FINANCE SA INVESTMENTS 100.000000 LIMITED
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13-Apr-2022
13. Place of Completion
Turkey
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
