Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
08:01 Uhr
1,216 Euro
+0,002
+0,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
14.04.2022 | 08:31
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 14-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 April 2022 it purchased a total of 239,833 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           164,833     75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.230     GBP1.024 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.208     GBP1.008 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.222954    GBP1.017738

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 710,379,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7861       1.208         XDUB      08:22:24      00058266373TRLO0 
7120       1.222         XDUB      09:10:46      00058268304TRLO0 
1130       1.222         XDUB      09:10:46      00058268303TRLO0 
1135       1.230         XDUB      09:13:34      00058268418TRLO0 
1520       1.230         XDUB      09:13:34      00058268419TRLO0 
28        1.230         XDUB      09:13:34      00058268420TRLO0 
6997       1.226         XDUB      09:19:14      00058268694TRLO0 
1744       1.226         XDUB      09:26:20      00058268934TRLO0 
6567       1.226         XDUB      09:26:20      00058268933TRLO0 
2258       1.226         XDUB      09:26:20      00058268937TRLO0 
2500       1.226         XDUB      09:26:20      00058268936TRLO0 
986       1.226         XDUB      09:26:20      00058268935TRLO0 
7815       1.228         XDUB      10:09:22      00058270437TRLO0 
7415       1.228         XDUB      10:26:21      00058271152TRLO0 
1393       1.228         XDUB      10:39:23      00058271808TRLO0 
2047       1.228         XDUB      10:39:23      00058271807TRLO0 
2954       1.228         XDUB      10:39:23      00058271806TRLO0 
167       1.228         XDUB      10:39:23      00058271805TRLO0 
8049       1.228         XDUB      10:39:23      00058271812TRLO0 
697       1.226         XDUB      12:57:14      00058276201TRLO0 
5750       1.226         XDUB      12:57:14      00058276200TRLO0 
457       1.226         XDUB      12:58:14      00058276241TRLO0 
5000       1.226         XDUB      12:58:14      00058276240TRLO0 
5000       1.226         XDUB      12:58:14      00058276239TRLO0 
1487       1.226         XDUB      12:58:14      00058276238TRLO0 
5145       1.226         XDUB      12:58:14      00058276237TRLO0 
3170       1.220         XDUB      12:58:22      00058276244TRLO0 
3277       1.220         XDUB      12:58:22      00058276243TRLO0 
6685       1.218         XDUB      13:58:40      00058278470TRLO0 
589       1.214         XDUB      13:58:40      00058278475TRLO0 
6995       1.214         XDUB      13:58:40      00058278474TRLO0 
6978       1.224         XDUB      14:45:31      00058280445TRLO0 
2784       1.224         XDUB      14:55:30      00058281112TRLO0 
2500       1.224         XDUB      14:55:30      00058281111TRLO0 
1828       1.224         XDUB      14:55:30      00058281110TRLO0 
4848       1.224         XDUB      14:55:30      00058281113TRLO0 
2534       1.224         XDUB      14:55:30      00058281114TRLO0 
7309       1.222         XDUB      15:20:30      00058282830TRLO0 
5521       1.220         XDUB      15:20:30      00058282834TRLO0 
265       1.220         XDUB      15:20:30      00058282833TRLO0 
847       1.220         XDUB      15:20:30      00058282832TRLO0 
7592       1.220         XDUB      15:55:46      00058284930TRLO0 
6910       1.218         XDUB      15:57:21      00058285015TRLO0 
979       1.224         XDUB      16:27:50      00058287444TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1181       101.20        XLON      08:16:40      00058266246TRLO0 
1181       101.20        XLON      08:16:40      00058266245TRLO0 
1036       101.20        XLON      08:16:40      00058266244TRLO0 
774       101.20        XLON      08:16:40      00058266243TRLO0 
900       100.80        XLON      08:22:24      00058266375TRLO0 
437       100.80        XLON      08:22:24      00058266374TRLO0 
1787       100.80        XLON      08:22:24      00058266376TRLO0 
104       102.40        XLON      09:12:59      00058268389TRLO0 
4293       102.40        XLON      09:12:59      00058268390TRLO0 
2000       102.40        XLON      09:12:59      00058268391TRLO0 
1128       102.40        XLON      09:15:02      00058268500TRLO0 
2515       102.40        XLON      09:15:02      00058268501TRLO0 
442       102.20        XLON      09:15:02      00058268502TRLO0 
1000       102.40        XLON      09:19:11      00058268689TRLO0 
1000       102.40        XLON      09:19:11      00058268690TRLO0 
900       102.40        XLON      09:19:11      00058268691TRLO0 
296       102.40        XLON      09:19:11      00058268692TRLO0 
2861       102.20        XLON      09:19:14      00058268693TRLO0 
2654       102.20        XLON      10:39:23      00058271804TRLO0 
1000       102.20        XLON      10:39:23      00058271803TRLO0 
259       102.20        XLON      10:39:23      00058271811TRLO0 
1396       102.20        XLON      10:39:23      00058271810TRLO0 
2000       102.20        XLON      10:39:23      00058271809TRLO0 
1320       102.00        XLON      10:39:23      00058271813TRLO0 
1836       102.20        XLON      10:39:23      00058271814TRLO0 
1396       102.00        XLON      10:39:23      00058271815TRLO0 
2234       102.00        XLON      10:39:23      00058271816TRLO0 
2356       101.40        XLON      12:58:22      00058276246TRLO0 
1396       101.40        XLON      12:58:22      00058276245TRLO0 
2925       101.20        XLON      13:00:18      00058276328TRLO0 
763       101.20        XLON      13:00:18      00058276327TRLO0 
110       101.20        XLON      13:58:40      00058278472TRLO0 
1286       101.20        XLON      13:58:40      00058278471TRLO0 
2201       101.20        XLON      13:58:40      00058278473TRLO0 
3153       101.60        XLON      14:43:36      00058280306TRLO0 
3318       101.60        XLON      15:01:51      00058281405TRLO0 
2000       101.60        XLON      15:01:51      00058281406TRLO0 
2000       101.60        XLON      15:01:51      00058281407TRLO0 
4700       101.60        XLON      15:20:30      00058282831TRLO0 
1700       101.60        XLON      15:48:52      00058284542TRLO0 
5006       101.60        XLON      15:55:46      00058284929TRLO0 
4156       101.80        XLON      16:27:33      00058287419TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  155564 
EQS News ID:  1327819 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327819&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
