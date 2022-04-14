DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 April 2022 it purchased a total of 239,833 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 164,833 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.230 GBP1.024 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.208 GBP1.008 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.222954 GBP1.017738

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 710,379,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7861 1.208 XDUB 08:22:24 00058266373TRLO0 7120 1.222 XDUB 09:10:46 00058268304TRLO0 1130 1.222 XDUB 09:10:46 00058268303TRLO0 1135 1.230 XDUB 09:13:34 00058268418TRLO0 1520 1.230 XDUB 09:13:34 00058268419TRLO0 28 1.230 XDUB 09:13:34 00058268420TRLO0 6997 1.226 XDUB 09:19:14 00058268694TRLO0 1744 1.226 XDUB 09:26:20 00058268934TRLO0 6567 1.226 XDUB 09:26:20 00058268933TRLO0 2258 1.226 XDUB 09:26:20 00058268937TRLO0 2500 1.226 XDUB 09:26:20 00058268936TRLO0 986 1.226 XDUB 09:26:20 00058268935TRLO0 7815 1.228 XDUB 10:09:22 00058270437TRLO0 7415 1.228 XDUB 10:26:21 00058271152TRLO0 1393 1.228 XDUB 10:39:23 00058271808TRLO0 2047 1.228 XDUB 10:39:23 00058271807TRLO0 2954 1.228 XDUB 10:39:23 00058271806TRLO0 167 1.228 XDUB 10:39:23 00058271805TRLO0 8049 1.228 XDUB 10:39:23 00058271812TRLO0 697 1.226 XDUB 12:57:14 00058276201TRLO0 5750 1.226 XDUB 12:57:14 00058276200TRLO0 457 1.226 XDUB 12:58:14 00058276241TRLO0 5000 1.226 XDUB 12:58:14 00058276240TRLO0 5000 1.226 XDUB 12:58:14 00058276239TRLO0 1487 1.226 XDUB 12:58:14 00058276238TRLO0 5145 1.226 XDUB 12:58:14 00058276237TRLO0 3170 1.220 XDUB 12:58:22 00058276244TRLO0 3277 1.220 XDUB 12:58:22 00058276243TRLO0 6685 1.218 XDUB 13:58:40 00058278470TRLO0 589 1.214 XDUB 13:58:40 00058278475TRLO0 6995 1.214 XDUB 13:58:40 00058278474TRLO0 6978 1.224 XDUB 14:45:31 00058280445TRLO0 2784 1.224 XDUB 14:55:30 00058281112TRLO0 2500 1.224 XDUB 14:55:30 00058281111TRLO0 1828 1.224 XDUB 14:55:30 00058281110TRLO0 4848 1.224 XDUB 14:55:30 00058281113TRLO0 2534 1.224 XDUB 14:55:30 00058281114TRLO0 7309 1.222 XDUB 15:20:30 00058282830TRLO0 5521 1.220 XDUB 15:20:30 00058282834TRLO0 265 1.220 XDUB 15:20:30 00058282833TRLO0 847 1.220 XDUB 15:20:30 00058282832TRLO0 7592 1.220 XDUB 15:55:46 00058284930TRLO0 6910 1.218 XDUB 15:57:21 00058285015TRLO0 979 1.224 XDUB 16:27:50 00058287444TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1181 101.20 XLON 08:16:40 00058266246TRLO0 1181 101.20 XLON 08:16:40 00058266245TRLO0 1036 101.20 XLON 08:16:40 00058266244TRLO0 774 101.20 XLON 08:16:40 00058266243TRLO0 900 100.80 XLON 08:22:24 00058266375TRLO0 437 100.80 XLON 08:22:24 00058266374TRLO0 1787 100.80 XLON 08:22:24 00058266376TRLO0 104 102.40 XLON 09:12:59 00058268389TRLO0 4293 102.40 XLON 09:12:59 00058268390TRLO0 2000 102.40 XLON 09:12:59 00058268391TRLO0 1128 102.40 XLON 09:15:02 00058268500TRLO0 2515 102.40 XLON 09:15:02 00058268501TRLO0 442 102.20 XLON 09:15:02 00058268502TRLO0 1000 102.40 XLON 09:19:11 00058268689TRLO0 1000 102.40 XLON 09:19:11 00058268690TRLO0 900 102.40 XLON 09:19:11 00058268691TRLO0 296 102.40 XLON 09:19:11 00058268692TRLO0 2861 102.20 XLON 09:19:14 00058268693TRLO0 2654 102.20 XLON 10:39:23 00058271804TRLO0 1000 102.20 XLON 10:39:23 00058271803TRLO0 259 102.20 XLON 10:39:23 00058271811TRLO0 1396 102.20 XLON 10:39:23 00058271810TRLO0 2000 102.20 XLON 10:39:23 00058271809TRLO0 1320 102.00 XLON 10:39:23 00058271813TRLO0 1836 102.20 XLON 10:39:23 00058271814TRLO0 1396 102.00 XLON 10:39:23 00058271815TRLO0 2234 102.00 XLON 10:39:23 00058271816TRLO0 2356 101.40 XLON 12:58:22 00058276246TRLO0 1396 101.40 XLON 12:58:22 00058276245TRLO0 2925 101.20 XLON 13:00:18 00058276328TRLO0 763 101.20 XLON 13:00:18 00058276327TRLO0 110 101.20 XLON 13:58:40 00058278472TRLO0 1286 101.20 XLON 13:58:40 00058278471TRLO0 2201 101.20 XLON 13:58:40 00058278473TRLO0 3153 101.60 XLON 14:43:36 00058280306TRLO0 3318 101.60 XLON 15:01:51 00058281405TRLO0 2000 101.60 XLON 15:01:51 00058281406TRLO0 2000 101.60 XLON 15:01:51 00058281407TRLO0 4700 101.60 XLON 15:20:30 00058282831TRLO0 1700 101.60 XLON 15:48:52 00058284542TRLO0 5006 101.60 XLON 15:55:46 00058284929TRLO0 4156 101.80 XLON 16:27:33 00058287419TRLO0

