ENERGISME: Loamics enables the deployment of the dynamic digital twin. An acceleration of the industry 4.0. 14-Apr-2022

The Loamics(1) software suite has been developed to meet the data challenges. Loamics is the only solution on the market that enables end-to-end and automated real-time or continuous processing of heterogeneous and massive data produced by manufacturers.

From real data, the industrialist creates a digital twin that will allow him to represent his processes. The applications of this digital twin are numerous and offer many perspectives to the industrialist who will be able to visualize his processes.

In addition to making it possible and accelerating the implementation of the digital twin, Loamics' technology makes this digital twin dynamic by its ability to keep it permanently updated. This brings multiple benefits:

- The ability to simulate with real data

- The possibility to follow in an agile way the evolution of industrial processes

- A real time alert system in case of deviation

- Performance analysis thanks to artificial intelligence

- An interoperability base between the different applications

With the presence of Loamics on Microsoft's Azure marketplace, it is now possible to integrate Microsoft's Azure Digital Twins solution with Loamics in a single click and to deploy a complete dynamic digital twin offer in "no-code" that requires no additional integration costs.

According to Stéphane Bollon, CEO, "We have developed a big data solution that is unique on the market because it is the only one that enables data intelligence while allowing real governance. As a Microsoft partner, we are always proud to evolve our collaboration to offer even more innovation and services to our customers. The deployment of Azure Digital Twins on the Loamics platform enabling immediate operation is great news for customers as it saves them a cumbersome and costly integration phase." 1. Loamics is a member of the Digital Twin Consortium ABOUT Loamics

LOAMICS is a PaaS technology infrastructure that ensures fully automated data processing, which adds value to data and makes it immediately available. Loamics enables players in all sectors of activity to make decisions based on intelligent, reliable and secure data.

More information on: www.loamics.com

ABOUT ENERGISME

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS software solution (N'Gage) aimed at accelerating the energy performance of companies (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, industrialists and property managers) thanks to data intelligence, as well as a PaaS platform (Loamics) dedicated to real-time processing of massive and heterogeneous data. Thanks to the decisive technological and operational advantages of its platform, ENERGISME has built up a loyal following of large accounts. The solution is also marketed by leading players under white label. ENERGISME (ISIN Code: FR0013399359/ Mnemonic: ALNRG) has been listed since July 2020 on the Euronext Growth market.

ENERGISME is a company eligible for the PEA-PME and is also qualified as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

More information on: Homepage - Energisme Contacts

ENERGISME Press Relations Investors Relations Yaël Mamane Loris Daougabel / Jennifer Jullia Stéphane Ruiz yael.mamane@energisme.com ldaougabel@actifin.fr / jjullia@actifin.fr sruiz@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 26

