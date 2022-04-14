Anzeige
Van Lanschot Kempen: Capital Markets Day and Retail Investor Day

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 14April2022

On Wednesday 11 May, Van Lanschot Kempen will host a Capital Markets Day, in the afternoon of which the Management Board will provide an update on the progress of our long-term strategy. Presentations will start at 2.00 pm and may be watched live on video stream via our website. The language of the event is English.

Capital Markets Day programme:

  • Welcome and introduction by Tosca Holtland, Investor Relations Manager
  • Strategy and sustainability with Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Management Board
  • Client Management & Origination with Richard Bruens, member of the Management Board
  • Investment Strategies & Solutions with Erik van Houwelingen, member of the Management Board
  • Digitisation and technology with Arjan Huisman, COO and member of the Management Board
  • Financial results with Constant Korthout, CFO/CRO and member of the Management Board
  • Closing by Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Management Board

On Thursday 12 May, Van Lanschot Kempen will host a Retail Investor Day in 's-Hertogenbosch. We will spend the morning presenting our strategy and financial results to. The language of the event is Dutch.

Retail Investor Day programme:

  • Arrival and coffee
  • Welcome and strategy by Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Management Board
  • Financial results with Constant Korthout, CFO/CRO and member of the Management Board
  • Private Banking proposition with Jacqueline van der Voort, Director Executives
  • Questions
  • Close

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85;mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d98798f7-0731-433f-aaf3-77926b45d597)

