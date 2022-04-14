News summary:

Critical infrastructure and network operators face growing risk of timing failure due to high number of unmonitored GNSS receivers from third-party vendors

ADVA responds by extending its AI-powered assurance capabilities to any GNSS receiver observable for networkwide resilient PNT

Vendor-agnostic Ensemble Sync Director immediately detects jamming and spoofing cyberattacks for in-depth defense

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today extended its Ensemble Sync Director GNSS assurance software to integrate any third-party vendor's GNSS receiver observables at scale. A key pillar of ADVA's aPNT+ technology, Ensemble Sync Director is now vendor-agnostic, providing defense-in-depth, resilient and assured PNT for more customers than ever before. Ensemble Sync Director can now transparently show and analyze GNSS observables from third-party receivers in even the largest deployments. This is key as synchronization based on satellite signals is vulnerable to failure, interference and cyberthreats, and so network operators urgently need to protect their critical timing with continuous monitoring and assurance. Now, they have the power to remotely detect issues with GNSS receivers from any vendor, helping to maintain high-quality timing performance, avoid disruptions and reduce operating costs.

"The number of GNSS devices in use is growing by the day, with many networks now relying on hundreds or even thousands of receivers. At the same time, the risks to satellite-based timing have never been greater, including the rising threat of jamming and spoofing attacks. By extending our GNSS assurance application capabilities beyond our own timing equipment, we're empowering many more customers to protect their mission-critical synchronization in new or deployed infrastructure," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "Our Ensemble Sync Director, with comprehensive GNSS assurance for both resilient and assured PNT, provides a simple, scalable and highly cost-efficient way to harness our unique experience and expertise in managing a huge number of GNSS-dependent network elements."

ADVA's Oscilloquartz GNSS assurance solution for integrating third-party receiver data is an extension of its Sync Director application, part of the Ensemble Controller network management platform. It offers centralized in-service monitoring and analysis of GNSS status and reliability as well as AI/ML-based prediction and prevention of obstruction, jamming and spoofing. Using topology and timing chain mapping, Ensemble Sync Director displays the entire timing network infrastructure in a user-intuitive graphical format. ADVA's GNSS assurance capabilities are aligned with the goals of the DHS Resilient PNT Conformance Framework and future IEEE P1952 Resilient PNT Standard to protect critical infrastructure. Available from ADVA Professional Services, the new solution is ideal for network operators in telecoms, power utilities, financial trading, data centers and more, who need to ensure robust, reliable and resilient GNSS timing. It also offers significant value to system integrator vendors looking to add vital GNSS protection capabilities to their synchronization portfolio.

"People are increasingly aware of the risk factors affecting GNSS-reliant systems, as well as the heavy price that disruption can bring. Whether they are addressing PNT regulations or responding to the precarious geopolitical situation, more and more network operators are looking to take urgent action to safeguard their timing architectures with resilient and assured PNT capabilities. That's why we're extending our GNSS assurance software with real-time monitoring to integrate third-party timing receiver data and enable more customers to proactively protect their critical infrastructure," commented Michael Port, VP of product line management at ADVA. "Scalable and easy to implement, our new offering adds instant value. What's more, Ensemble Sync Director supports open integration, enabling end-to-end vendor-agnostic sync and timing network management."

