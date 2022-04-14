PAMPERS JOINS FORCES WITH PROFESSOR GREEN TO POONAMI PROOF DAYS OUT

9 in 10 UK parents have experienced a major nappy leak with their little ones while away from home, with almost two thirds experiencing the dreaded "poonami" up to five times whilst out and about.

Over half of parents say it causes anxiety when planning day's out and over a quarter say they would rather be put on hold on the phone for more than 30 mins (28%) than experience a poonami when out of the house 1 .

Campaign ambassador and father of one, Professor Green will step into the role of his parenting alter ego, Professor Brown, a fixer of all poonami situations, to rescue parents from the dreaded poonami on family days out thanks to Pampers new Stop & Protect Pocket.

LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents will be all too familiar with the dreaded 'poonami', a term coined to describe a substantial infant bowel movement of such quantity and consistency that no nappy stands a chance of containing it, resulting in a disastrous mess for both parents and baby2. It's therefore no surprise that a major nappy leak is a number one worry of parents when out and about with their little ones. 3

At any time, a poonami can put an end to the fun and stop parents in their tracks. From terminating tummy-time to sabotaging sleep, from poo in the hair and no clothes to spare, no-one is immune from its messy consequences! New research commissioned by Pampers has found 93% of UK parents have experienced a poonami, with almost two thirds (63%) experiencing one up to five times while out of the house1. Just under half of parents (40%) admit it's their number one fear on a day out more so than losing their child's favourite toy (13%), running out of petrol (12%) or even buggy theft (8%)1.

For more than half of parents (57%), a poonami can cause anxiety and stress when planning a family day out, with 26% avoiding or cancelling family activities 1. Over a quarter of parents admit they'd rather be on hold for over half an hour on the phone (28%), go to the dentist (27%), or clean a dirty oven (26%) than have an unexpected poonami occur when out of the house1. Most parents (57%) are worried there will be no suitable changing facilities nearby, while half (50%) don't want their child to be uncomfortable and some (19%) are concerned about the judgement of others1.

Rapper, father of one and founder of the relatable parenting platform, 'The Unlikely Dad's Club', Professor Green, knows all about the stress a poonami can bring for parents, especially when away from the comfort of your own home. Taking on his parenting alter ego, "Professor Brown", a professional tradesman and fixer of all poonami situations, he will be teaming up with Pampers to help parents protect their days out this Summer with Pampers' new poonami-proof pants.

The Stop and Protect Pocket is Pampers' most revolutionary new design feature across its nappy pants range. This handy feature is designed to offer poonami protection for parents and their little ones by catching soft poo and/or pee & stopping it before it has a chance to escape from the back of the nappy.

Having experienced his fair share of nappy mishaps with his one-year-old son, Slimane, Professor Brown said, "It's been an interesting first year with Slimane and he has grown into quite the cheeky little boy - I think he gets it from me! I'm always up for a nappy challenge and feel I've mastered most of them, however, nothing can compare to a poonami in public; The worst was at the zoo last year when, out of nowhere, we had a full-on code brown situation in front of the Tigers. The new Stop and Protect Pocket on Pampers nappy pants really are a game changer and now, we can all feel a bit more confident when planning day's out. After all, a fun day out at the zoo should be all about the animals and their poo, not your Little Ones'!"

Nicole Hallak, Pampers Brand Director for UK and Ireland said; "We're always listening to our Pampers Parents because we genuinely want to make the world better for babies, and those that care for them. The new Stop & Protect Pocket has been in development for some time and has been designed to address the number one worry for parents when out and about - the dreaded poonami. This is one of our biggest product innovations to date and as the only nappy brand on the UK market to include this unique feature, we hope to help parents feel more confident in planning days out, without a poonami stopping the fun in its tracks."

Pampers is committed to making the world better for babies and those that care for them by stopping the poonami and protecting precious moments together. A poonami can have a detrimental impact on baby's skin as prolonged contact with pee, poo and overhydration can contribute to compromised skin barrier function, leading to discomfort for baby. Pampers Nappy Pants are the only nappy in the UK with the Stop and Protect pocket, designed to help stop major nappy leaks at the back. The 360-degree fit of the nappy pants stretches to ensure there are no gaps offering up to 12 hours of all around leakage protection so you can enjoy every moment together with no unwanted interruptions.

Pampers NEW stop & protect pocket is available on Pampers Baby Dry Pants, Pampers Active Fit Pants, Pampers Night Pants and Pampers Super Nappy Pants.

