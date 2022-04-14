Regulatory News:

OVHcloud (Paris:OVH) has published its 2022 half-year financial report.

This half year financial report is available on OVHcloud's website in Investors Relations section.

The following documents are included in the half-year financial report:

the 2022 half year activity report

- the condensed consolidated financial statements

- the auditors' review report

- the declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

