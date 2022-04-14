



TOKYO, Apr 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company, is launching new television commercials promoting its domestic lineups of air conditioners. As with its previous ads, the new ads will be broadcast in two versions, one for the "BEAVER" lineup of residential-use air conditioners and the other for the company's commercial-use air conditioners. Both commercials feature popular actress Keiko Kitagawa. The core concept behind the ads' creation is to reinforce how MHI Thermal Systems' air conditioners "comfort the world with heat." Broadcasting of both versions will get underway nationwide on TV Asahi network stations starting tomorrow.The new commercial promoting the BEAVER air conditioners for residential use demonstrates how the user can communicate with the air conditioner in the home setting. Ms. Kitagawa, dressed in an off-white leisure outfit, is shown relaxing in a plain space of warm beige color, operating her air conditioner by smartphone. The ad describes some of the advanced features of the BEAVER lineup: "area air conditioning," enabling control of 16 different airflow patterns; "sensor-controlled airflow," enabling automatic control of airflow volume and direction; "power-saving support," which automatically switches to low operating mode when the sensor detects no one is present; and "bio-clear operation," which, through temperature and humidity control, suppresses allergens such as pollen and, relying on the power of enzymes and urea, traps and suppresses pollutants. "Wouldn't you like to live with nice air conditioning?" Ms. Kitagawa asks, and from her facial expression and the commercial's overall tone, the viewer can see how the BEAVER air conditioner ensures comfortable living, combined with energy efficiency and a clean environment.The ad for commercial-use air conditioners focuses on how a user can communicate with the air conditioner in an office setting. Here Ms. Kitagawa, dressed in a white pantsuit, is first shown standing in a simple space of pale blue, accented only by a table and chair. Her gaze rests on a ceiling-mounted air conditioner equipped with "AirFlex," an advanced technology that prevents air from blowing directly on the people present. The camera then shifts to reveal an office setting. "Wouldn't you like to work with nice air conditioning?" she asks. The ad stresses the commercial-use air conditioners' superlative comfort, which has been proven scientifically.Both commercials, as well as behind-the-scenes looks into their production, can be viewed on the MHI Thermal Systems website. Plans also call for the ads and visuals of Ms. Kitagawa to be available through the company's Twitter and Facebook accounts (content available in Japanese only).MHI Thermal Systems today is focusing on expanding its business scope and strengthening its brand power through the development of advanced technologies and products enabled by the synergy merits of its expansive operations in the air-conditioning and refrigeration business. Through broadcasting of the new TV commercials, the company will proactively publicize its ability to provide optimal thermal solutions to meet a diverse range of market needs.Based on joint research conducted with a team from the Faculty of Arts and Science of Kyushu University. See the following press release for more information on the research.https://www.mhi.com/news/21042602htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.