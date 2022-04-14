Anzeige
Samstag, 16.04.2022
Der Preis ist heiß! Nächste große Goldentdeckung in Nevada? Aktie mit Kurs-Sprung!
WKN: 935319 ISIN: FI0009008403 Ticker-Symbol: BWV 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
12:59 Uhr
39,650 Euro
+19,200
+93,89 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF BASWARE CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 APRIL 2022 SHARES

THE SHARES OF BASWARE CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

A consortium comprising Accel-KKR, Long Path and Briarwood announced on 14
April 2022 a recommended public tender offer through Sapphire BidCo Ltd for all
shares in Basware Corporation. 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Basware Corporation to the Observation
segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares
(rule 4.1.1 article d)). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d): "the
Issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer". 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
