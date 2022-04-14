Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF BASWARE CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 APRIL 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF BASWARE CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT A consortium comprising Accel-KKR, Long Path and Briarwood announced on 14 April 2022 a recommended public tender offer through Sapphire BidCo Ltd for all shares in Basware Corporation. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Basware Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d)). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d): "the Issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260