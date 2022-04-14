GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced the acquisition of Sierra Oncology, Sareum's licensing partner for its CHK1 asset SRA737 (held in partnership with CRT Pioneer Fund) targeting solid tumours. The deal values Sierra at $55/share (a 39% premium to the closing price on 12 April) for a total consideration of $1.9bn. As a reminder, SRA737 was in-licensed by Sierra in 2016 and Sareum holds a 27.5% stake in the proceeds of the licence agreement. Development work on SRA737 had been deprioritised (due to funding constraints) until recently, when Sierra indicated a revival in development work on a potential combination therapy. Sareum's share price has responded favourably following news on the acquisition, suggesting that the market is expecting progress on the asset to accelerate given the significantly heftier resources at GSK's disposal. We note that first patient dosing in any studies involving SRA737 will trigger a milestone payment of $2m (translating to $0.55m to Sareum).

