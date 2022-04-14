The Galien Foundation Hosts First-Ever Prix Galien UK Forum Celebrating Life Science Innovation

One Day Event Features High-level Health and Innovation Discussions in Conjunction with Prix Galien Awards Ceremony

LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced it will host the first Prix Galien Forum in the United Kingdom on Thursday, 12 May at the Science Museum, London. Panel discussions will focus on topical issues at the country level to highlight cutting-edge global research collaborations, local policies and business practices that support the development of innovative medicines, vaccines and other high-value health technologies, from devices to digital.

"I am delighted to host a group of outstanding leaders from the life sciences community during this inaugural event," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "I am looking forward to exciting insights and debate on the future opportunities for innovation that can bring transformative benefits to health."

The Prix Galien Forum UK schedule is as follows. To register and learn more about each panel discussion, please visit our website.

Panel 1: Clinical Trials & Regulations: What Have We Learned From COVID?, 2:00-2:50pm

Moderator:

Myrto Lee, Managing Director & Partner, BCG

Panelists:

Dr Christopher Corsico, Global Head of Development, GSK

, Global Head of Development, GSK

Alison Holland, Head of Decentralized Clinical Trials, Medable

, Head of Decentralized Clinical Trials, Medable

Dame June Raine, CEO, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA)

, CEO, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA)

Professor Sir Martin Landray, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Oxford University and co-chief investigator of the RECOVERY trial

, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at and co-chief investigator of the RECOVERY trial

Professor Sir Menelas (Mene) Pangalos DSc PhD FRSB FMedSci HonFBPhS, EVP & President BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca

Panel 2: Access to Innovation: Optimizing Health for Patient Populations, 3:00-3:50pm

Moderator:

Dr Mel Walker, Biotech/Digital Health Adviser

Panelists:

Professor Carole Longson, Vice Chair, Medicines Discovery Catapult

, Vice Chair, Medicines Discovery Catapult

Lord David Prior, Chair, NHS England

, Chair, NHS England

Dr Samantha Roberts, CEO, NICE

, CEO, NICE

Sir Patrick Vallance , Government Chief Scientific Adviser

Panel 3: Digital Health Innovation: A Key Driver of Next Generation Healthcare - What and When?, 4:30-5:20pm

Chair:

Dr Andy Richards CBE, Congenica Ltd, Owlstone Medical, Closed Loop Medicine and Ieso Digital Health

Panelists:

Dr Andy Blackwell, Chief Science and Strategy Officer, Ieso Digital Health

, Chief Science and Strategy Officer, Ieso Digital Health

Catherine Pollard, Director, Centre for Improving Data Collaboration, NHSX

, Director, Centre for Improving Data Collaboration, NHSX

Dr Vishal Gulati , Deeptech / Healthtech VC

"The Prix Galien Forum represents peer-to-peer exchanges with a public purpose, featuring unique opportunities to connect with a diverse range of people, organizations and interests from professional and scientific groups, academia, governmental organizations and the media. We look forward to bringing these conversations to the United Kingdom," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

This live event will be held in conjunction with the 20th Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, presented at the Natural History Museum, to celebrate the very best in UK-developed biotechnology and pharmaceutical products, digital health and medical devices. At the Awards Ceremony following the Forum, the industry's most prestigious honour will be bestowed in the following categories: Best Pharmaceutical Product, Best Biotechnology Product, Best Medical Technology and Best Digital Health Solution. A particular honour this year, the Awards Ceremony will also present the biennial Prix Galien International Awards. Read more about the 2022 nominees here.

Additionally, The Galien Foundation will introduce a new award category during the Awards Ceremony, the Prix Galien Lifetime Achievement Award. This award will recognize those whose work aligns with The Galien Foundation's founding mission: to improve the human condition through innovation in medical practice, health policy, technology and research. The 14 scientific leaders of the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee have unanimously selected Professor Sir Michael David Rawlins GBE FBPhS FMedSci, as the first recipient of the award for his five decades of commitment to medicine, research and public health.

"There is much to celebrate at this year's Prix Galien UK Forum and Awards Ceremony. As we look back on the many panel discussions and awards presented during the global Prix Galien events, it is an honour to congregate these high caliber global leaders together in the United Kingdom," said Pr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Awards Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796943/GalienLogo_800x300.jpg