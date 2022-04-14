Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935319 ISIN: FI0009008403 Ticker-Symbol: BWV 
Tradegate
14.04.22
09:11 Uhr
40,050 Euro
+19,400
+93,95 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASWARE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASWARE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,55039,80010:09
39,60039,75010:05
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 10:05
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Basware due to offer (04/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Basware
Corporation (Basware) published on April 14, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

A consortium comprising Accel-KKR, Long Path and Briarwood, through Sapphire
BidCo Ltd, have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding
shares in Basware so that every one (1) Basware share held will entitle their
holder to a cash payment of EUR 40.10 per share. If Basware, as a result of the
offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in
the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives
trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for
options, regular and gross return forwards in Basware (BAS1V) and (2) settle
the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the
attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060283
BASWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.