NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Basware due to offer (04/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Basware Corporation (Basware) published on April 14, 2022 and may be subject to change. A consortium comprising Accel-KKR, Long Path and Briarwood, through Sapphire BidCo Ltd, have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Basware so that every one (1) Basware share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of EUR 40.10 per share. If Basware, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards in Basware (BAS1V) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060283