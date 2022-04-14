ALEIA Raises €8M in a Seed Round to Boost the Development of the 1st European Open and Collaborative AI Platform and Hire 60 People in 2022

PARIS, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEIA has raised €8 million - €2 million in equity and €6 million non-dilutive - in a seed round in 2021 led by European technology investors such as Charles Beigbeder, Raphaël Auphan, Ludovic Bodin, AI Fund from Germany and Bpifrance. The objective of their AI (Artificial Intelligence) SaaS (Software as a Service) platform is to offer turnkey applications, responding to specific industrial problems, in a European environment not subject to the US Data Act like most cloud providers and AI platforms.

Founded in 2020 by Antoine Couret and François Lainée, ALEIA positions itself as the meeting point between the offers of editors and the business needs of industrial sectors in terms of artificial intelligence. To build their state-of-the-art platform, ALEIA can count on a team of 30 full-time employees and is recruiting 60 more this year both in Paris, France, and remotely across Europe.

The AI market will boost in the coming years. Yet only 7% of European companies have actively launched their industrial transition with AI, according to a Eurostat study, while more than 80% want to make AI run in production. Three reasons explain this gap between expectations and reality: the lack of quality and quantity of data, the lack of skills and the lack of effective data security in a sovereign environment.

To meet these challenges, the ALEIA platform facilitates the collaborative work of Data Scientists, Data Engineers and AIOps and makes it possible to share data while allowing everyone to keep control over it, from R&D to production. This allows organizations, both private and public, to build datasets of sufficient size to train high-quality algorithms and make the most of them in their business applications.

ALEIA platform also provides, to extract value from AI faster, access to rich datasets and pre-trained state-of-the-art algorithms through its marketplace and combines the ability to develop, secure and deploy AI projects on a sovereign infrastructure hosted by European cloud providers.

In this respect, ALEIA is one of the first operational AI SaaS platforms in Europe, enabling its customers to reduce the deployment time of their AI projects from months to weeks, from R&D to production.

ALEIA collaborates within an ecosystem and offers a platform to bring together the best French and European service providers. ALEIA has already integrated a dozen AI partners on its platform, such as Cosmian, XXII, Qwam, LeVoiceLab, ITrust, Cliris, Linkurious, AG - and more partners are joining them across Europe.

"ALEIA already has a growing set of clients from the private and public sectors, such as the Ministry of Education and Sports, Renault, a global player in the tourism industry, the Paris and Loire Valley region, and a growing waiting list," says Antoine Couret, CEO, and founder of ALEIA.

