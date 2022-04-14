The "Consumer Appliances in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumer appliances continue to record positive demand, following a particularly strong performance in 2020, as Germans continue to replace or upgrade various appliances. Small appliances are set to maintain solid retail volume growth in Germany, in stark contrast to major appliances, which is predicted to see declines following a surge in demand the previous year.
The Consumer Appliances in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Consumer appliances: The big picture
- Key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for consumer appliances?
MARKET INDICATORS
REFRIGERATION APPLIANCES IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- Surge in demand during home seclusion results in return to declines for refrigeration appliances in 2021
- Larger capacity appreciated by German consumers
BSH enjoys high trust amongst German consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- More positive outlook for smaller areas of the category
- Smart tipping point approaches
- Accelerating housing market to benefit built-in appliances
HOME LAUNDRY APPLIANCES IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- 2020 spike cannibalises purchases in 2021
- Hygiene and efficiency drive consumers' decisions
BSH retains convincing leadership of home laundry appliances in Germany
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Manufacturers target hygiene and connectivity
- Sharing economy pushed by German powerhouse
- Premium products will be increasingly demanded by affluent Germans
DISHWASHERS IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- 2020's performance heavily impacts demand in 2021
- Easy to use, space efficiency and hygiene appreciated by German consumers
- Bosch, Siemens and Miele lead and continue to innovate
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Further declines predicted for dishwashers over the forecast period
- New laws could favour dishwasher sales
- Preference for physical retailers limits stronger e-commerce penetration
LARGE COOKING APPLIANCES IN GERMANY
DEVELOPMENTS
- Low declines for large cooking appliances in 2021 following surge in demand during home seclusion
- Pandemic encourages Germans to cook
- Big players experiment with smaller sizes to adapt to urbanisation trend
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth rates to further slow over forecast period
- Steam innovation
- Connected ovens show potential
MICROWAVES IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- Microwaves affected by pulled forward demand in 2020
- German consumers prefer multifunctional devices
- Stable positions for leading players in a consolidated landscape
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Microwaves driven by many factors but category is still expected to see further declines
- Health and sustainability trends could affect microwaves but in what direction?
- E-commerce expected to further penetrate microwaves
FOOD PREPARATION APPLIANCES IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- Cooking at home accelerates growth in 2021
- Juice extractors remains dynamic performer in 2021, supported by health trend
- Consolidated competitive landscape with major brands benefiting from strong consumer trust
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- 2022 likely to be less dynamic but healthy living trend will continue to drive sales
- Multifunctionality to appeal to busy consumers returning to daily routines
- E-commerce to become more integral to consumer path to purchase
SMALL COOKING APPLIANCES IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- Ongoing home seclusion in 2021 supports demand for small cooking appliances
- Consumers embrace coffee machines to replicate the cafe experience at home
- With a broad product portfolio, Severin Elektrogerate strengthens leadership
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Slowdown in demand but retail volume sales will remain higher than pre-pandemic levels
- Various forms of digitalisation to feature more heavily in the future
- Increasing health consciousness to drive further growth of light fryers
VACUUM CLEANERS IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- Further demand for vacuum cleaners following 2020's spike in sales
- Cylinder models preferred in Germany
- Dyson retains slim leadership of vacuum cleaners in Germany
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Saturated markets and outdated products will be substituted
- Handheld vacuum cleaners could gain momentum later in forecast period
- Steam technology to suit consumers' hygiene needs
PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- Return to out-of-home occasions boosts sales of beauty-related appliances
- E-commerce gains further penetration to reach all consumer groups
- Polarisation of oral care appliances hits mid-priced players
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Consumer behaviour permanently changed by pandemic
- High-end appliances offer greatest potential
- Sustainability increasing in importance for both consumers and brands
AIR TREATMENT PRODUCTS IN GERMANY
KEY DATA FINDINGS
DEVELOPMENTS
- Cold summer negatively impacts demand for split air conditioners
- Air purifiers appreciated for reasons beyond pandemic
- De'Longhi retains leads of air treatment products but faces competition from a furniture giant
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Pandemic drives awareness of importance of air quality amongst Germans
- Simplicity and easy usage will be key to conquering German market
- E-commerce adoption accelerated by pandemic with further penetration likely
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87c4l4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005394/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900