Consumer appliances continue to record positive demand, following a particularly strong performance in 2020, as Germans continue to replace or upgrade various appliances. Small appliances are set to maintain solid retail volume growth in Germany, in stark contrast to major appliances, which is predicted to see declines following a surge in demand the previous year.

The Consumer Appliances in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer appliances: The big picture

Key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for consumer appliances?

MARKET INDICATORS

REFRIGERATION APPLIANCES IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

Surge in demand during home seclusion results in return to declines for refrigeration appliances in 2021

Larger capacity appreciated by German consumers

BSH enjoys high trust amongst German consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

More positive outlook for smaller areas of the category

Smart tipping point approaches

Accelerating housing market to benefit built-in appliances

HOME LAUNDRY APPLIANCES IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

2020 spike cannibalises purchases in 2021

Hygiene and efficiency drive consumers' decisions

BSH retains convincing leadership of home laundry appliances in Germany

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Manufacturers target hygiene and connectivity

Sharing economy pushed by German powerhouse

Premium products will be increasingly demanded by affluent Germans

DISHWASHERS IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

2020's performance heavily impacts demand in 2021

Easy to use, space efficiency and hygiene appreciated by German consumers

Bosch, Siemens and Miele lead and continue to innovate

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further declines predicted for dishwashers over the forecast period

New laws could favour dishwasher sales

Preference for physical retailers limits stronger e-commerce penetration

LARGE COOKING APPLIANCES IN GERMANY

DEVELOPMENTS

Low declines for large cooking appliances in 2021 following surge in demand during home seclusion

Pandemic encourages Germans to cook

Big players experiment with smaller sizes to adapt to urbanisation trend

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth rates to further slow over forecast period

Steam innovation

Connected ovens show potential

MICROWAVES IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

Microwaves affected by pulled forward demand in 2020

German consumers prefer multifunctional devices

Stable positions for leading players in a consolidated landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Microwaves driven by many factors but category is still expected to see further declines

Health and sustainability trends could affect microwaves but in what direction?

E-commerce expected to further penetrate microwaves

FOOD PREPARATION APPLIANCES IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

Cooking at home accelerates growth in 2021

Juice extractors remains dynamic performer in 2021, supported by health trend

Consolidated competitive landscape with major brands benefiting from strong consumer trust

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

2022 likely to be less dynamic but healthy living trend will continue to drive sales

Multifunctionality to appeal to busy consumers returning to daily routines

E-commerce to become more integral to consumer path to purchase

SMALL COOKING APPLIANCES IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

Ongoing home seclusion in 2021 supports demand for small cooking appliances

Consumers embrace coffee machines to replicate the cafe experience at home

With a broad product portfolio, Severin Elektrogerate strengthens leadership

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowdown in demand but retail volume sales will remain higher than pre-pandemic levels

Various forms of digitalisation to feature more heavily in the future

Increasing health consciousness to drive further growth of light fryers

VACUUM CLEANERS IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

Further demand for vacuum cleaners following 2020's spike in sales

Cylinder models preferred in Germany

Dyson retains slim leadership of vacuum cleaners in Germany

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Saturated markets and outdated products will be substituted

Handheld vacuum cleaners could gain momentum later in forecast period

Steam technology to suit consumers' hygiene needs

PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

Return to out-of-home occasions boosts sales of beauty-related appliances

E-commerce gains further penetration to reach all consumer groups

Polarisation of oral care appliances hits mid-priced players

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumer behaviour permanently changed by pandemic

High-end appliances offer greatest potential

Sustainability increasing in importance for both consumers and brands

AIR TREATMENT PRODUCTS IN GERMANY

KEY DATA FINDINGS

DEVELOPMENTS

Cold summer negatively impacts demand for split air conditioners

Air purifiers appreciated for reasons beyond pandemic

De'Longhi retains leads of air treatment products but faces competition from a furniture giant

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pandemic drives awareness of importance of air quality amongst Germans

Simplicity and easy usage will be key to conquering German market

E-commerce adoption accelerated by pandemic with further penetration likely

