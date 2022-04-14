DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Statement

4finance S.A.: 4finance announces completion of Vera Boiko's divestment



14-Apr-2022 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



4finance announces completion of Vera Boiko's divestment 14 April 2022. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, announces that its former largest beneficial owner has completed her divestment. The divestment process was set out in an announcement on 21st March. The sale introduces four new minority shareholders, each owning less than 10% of the business. None are Russian nationals or are connected to the Boiko family. Vera Boiko is no longer the beneficial owner of any shares in 4finance. As detailed on 21st March, 4finance has dissolved the Supervisory Board leaving the Management Board as the top level of corporate governance. This removed all board members with connections to the previous shareholders. In the light of the new shareholder structure, a new board will be constituted in due course. Following this transaction, the largest shareholder (29.47%) is Edgars Dupats, with all other shareholders holding less than 10%. For more information, please contact:

Email: james.etherington@4finance.com

Email: press@4finance.com This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation. Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.



About 4finance



Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 8 countries. Leveraging automation and data-driven insights across the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €9 billion since inception in instalment loans, lines of credit and single payment loans. 4finance operates a portfolio of market-leading brands offering simple, useful and transparent products to millions of customers. The Group provides convenient products in a responsible way to the many consumers who are often underserved by conventional providers. The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania. www.4finance.com 14-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

