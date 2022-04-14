

Macau LRT (Taipa Line)

TOKYO, Apr 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order from the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) of the Macau Special Administrative Region in China for extensions of the Macau Light Rapid Transit(1) (MLRT) network using an Automated Guideway Transit(2) (AGT) system. The project will extend the MLRT Taipa Line opened in December 2019. MHI will make use of the accumulated knowledge of MHI Group, focusing its efforts on strengthening the system for safe and smooth transport in the Macau metropolitan area.This project comprises three new extensions from the Taipa Line (11 stations, 9.3km) currently operating on the Taipa island area of Macau, a district lined with new resort hotels. The Barra Extension (1 station expansion, 3.4km) will link the line to the Macau Peninsula opposite the island, the Seac Pai Van Extension (2 stations plus transfer station expansion, 1.3km) will provide access to Seac Pai Van, an area projected to grow in population and the planned site for construction of a large hospital, and the Hengqin Extension (2 station expansions, 2.2km) will run to Hengqin in China. The Seac Pai Van and Hengqin extensions will be executed under a three-company consortium with local general contractors Top Builders Macau Co. Ltd. and Hou Chun Construction and Engineering Company Limited. The project will contribute to further advancement of the regional economy and human resources development.MHI will handle the entire system including the signals, communication systems, power supply facilities, track construction, platform doors, and fare charge machines (excluding construction of station buildings, civil engineering work, and rolling stock). The rolling stock planned for the lines are the AGT cars already delivered for the Taipa Line. For the project of the Taipa Line, MHI Group supplied 110 AGT cars, signal and train control equipment, power supply facilities, communication systems, tracks, maintenance facilities, platform doors, and fare charge machines. MHI also received an overhaul maintenance contract for the rolling stock for five years from the start of operations and will continue to support the stable operations of MLRT.Going forward, MHI will utilize its extensive track record providing AGT systems in Japan, Singapore, South Korea, UAE (Dubai), and other areas throughout the world, along with the strength of its high-quality O&M (operations and maintenance) services to compete for the lead in the market for new transport system in Japan and overseas. MHI will make use of knowledge it has accumulated through experience implementing AGT systems to alleviate congestion in the Macau metropolitan area and will continue supplying safe and low-carbon transport solutions that will help support economic development and provide better convenience to people in countries around the world.(1) The original abbreviation of LRT as "light rail transit" is widely used, but MLRT instead uses it to mean "light rapid transit" after the system's high-speed performance.(2) AGT systems are a new type of fully automated transport system with electric power drives, used in airports around the world to provide mobility between terminals and to nearby facilities. The system utilizes rubber tires to provide a smooth ride with low noise.