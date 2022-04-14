The "Germany: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are over 200 third-party Data Centre Facilities in Germany, with close to 60% of the space located in the Frankfurt/Frankfurt am Main areas making it the city with the highest amount of space in Europe. Other German cities to see development such as German cities, the largest include Munich, Berlin and Dusseldorf.

Overall, the German market remains the second largest Data Centre market in Europe behind the UK.

Despite the size of the market already, the expansion of the Frankfurt Frankfurt Am Main region is set to continue with new plots of land acquired by Colt and Equinix for future Data Centre development and with Interxion (Digital Realty) intending to develop multiple new Data Centre facilities on the former Neckermann logistics base from 2022 until 2028

The report covers the German Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Germany

Data Centre Development

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Germany

Key German Data Centre Provider Profiles

German Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2022 to 2026)

German Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2022 to 2026)

German Data Centre Power in Euro per kWH

The Key German Data Centre Clusters

German Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

German Data Centre Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

German Public Cloud Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the German Data Centre Market

German Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Colt

Equinix

Interxion (Digital Realty)

Maincubes

NTT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3vrai

