WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Stuttgart
14.04.22
10:30 Uhr
2,360 Euro
+0,040
+1,72 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.04.2022 | 10:52
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Annual General Meeting

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Annual General Meeting

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 14-Apr-2022 / 09:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting

Wickes Group plc announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.00am on Thursday 26 May 2022 at Jurys Inn, Clarendon Road, Watford, WD17 1JA. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view and download on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/agm

In connection with the Annual General Meeting, the following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

-- the Notice of Annual General Meeting;

-- a proxy form for the Annual General Meeting; and

-- the Annual Report and Accounts.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the proxy form has also been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 25 March 2022 and is available on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/results-reports-and-presentations/ and at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  155751 
EQS News ID:  1328205 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328205&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
