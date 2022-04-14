Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Lang & Schwarz
14.04.22
12:38 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
14.04.2022 | 11:01
71 Leser
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about temporary suspension of Q1 2022 Trading Update and Financial Results publication

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about temporary suspension of Q1 2022 Trading Update and Financial Results publication

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; 
                      LSE: MMK) notifies that it has decided temporarily not to publish its 
MMK notifies about temporary suspension of Trading Update and Financial Results for Q1 2022. 
Q1 2022 Trading update and financial 
results publication            The decision was made due to the fact that a significant part of investors 
                      is unable to make transactions with MMK's securities. 
 
 
14 april 2022 
 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
 
About MMK 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (the Group, MMK) is one of the world's largest 
steel producers, holding a leading position among Russian steel companies. The Group's 
assets include a large steelmaking complex with a full production cycle, from preparation 
of iron ore to production of downstream products. MMK manufactures a wide range of steel Subscribe to our official MMK 
products with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln   channel in Telegram, to be 
tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.       the first to know about key 
                                             MMK news. 
Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK 
boasts the industry's lowest debt burden with the net debt/EBITDA ratio of -0.09? at the 
end of 2021. 
MMK's ordinary shares and depositary receipts are traded on the Moscow Exchange and the 
London Stock Exchange respectively. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
 
Investor Relations Department 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 
 
 
 
Communications Department 
 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 155650 
EQS News ID:  1328011 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
