PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about temporary suspension of Q1 2022 Trading Update and Financial Results publication

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that it has decided temporarily not to publish its MMK notifies about temporary suspension of Trading Update and Financial Results for Q1 2022. Q1 2022 Trading update and financial results publication The decision was made due to the fact that a significant part of investors is unable to make transactions with MMK's securities. 14 april 2022 Magnitogorsk, Russia About MMK PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (the Group, MMK) is one of the world's largest steel producers, holding a leading position among Russian steel companies. The Group's assets include a large steelmaking complex with a full production cycle, from preparation of iron ore to production of downstream products. MMK manufactures a wide range of steel Subscribe to our official MMK products with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln channel in Telegram, to be tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. the first to know about key MMK news. Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden with the net debt/EBITDA ratio of -0.09? at the end of 2021. MMK's ordinary shares and depositary receipts are traded on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange respectively. Free float amounts to 20.2%. Investor Relations Department Veronika Kryachko +7 (915) 380-62-66 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

