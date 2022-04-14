Talkdesk to help UK's leading life insurance advice firm transform contact centre operations to drive exceptional customer experience

Talkdesk, Inc., a global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been selected by LifeSearch, the UK's leading life insurance broker, as its contact centre solution provider. A Talkdesk-powered contact centre will be at the heart of a full-scale digital transformation of LifeSearch operations, allowing for a uniquely personal experience for any customer, any time, anywhere.

Over the last 24 years, LifeSearch has become the UK's leading life insurance broker, helping families protect the lives they love, as well as plan compassionately for the dark moments that may come. Working with the biggest UK insurance brands and partnering with some of the UK's biggest price comparison websites, LifeSearch has protected more than 750,000 families and insured over a million lives.

Talkdesk CX Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience solution, will be the cornerstone of a new contact centre approach for LifeSearch and that contact centre evolution will pave the path towards larger digital transformation for the company. Previously, the LifeSearch contact centre relied on a mixture of platforms and technologies that were retrofitted over time. The Talkdesk solution represents the first large-scale investment in true enterprise technology purpose built to provide a modernised contact centre that can sustainably grow with LifeSearch at scale. Talkdesk Virtual Agent for both digital and voice will help streamline workflows and improve routing efficiencies, as LifeSearch blends inbound and outbound activities for a more seamless customer journey. AI-powered features like Talkdesk Interaction Analytics and Talkdesk QM Assist will offer valuable, real-time coaching opportunities to help agents make every customer interaction one in which the customer feels supported by a trusted adviser.

"We advise customers on some of the most important financial decisions they will make, protecting themselves and their families. These aren't conversations that can be scripted or pulled from a playbook every customer interaction will have different requirements," said Chris Neilson, chief technology officer, LifeSearch. "The Talkdesk solution will give LifeSearch advisers and customer support colleagues the best tools to leverage customer insights and data, so we can provide each new and existing customer with a bespoke experience unique to their circumstances."

"Trust and value are now more relevant for consumers arranging insurance. Automation, better experiences for both customers and agents, and the creation of new business models are all driving forces behind the current digital transformation within the insurance industry," said Kieran King, chief customer officer, Talkdesk. "With the Talkdesk solution, LifeSearch is transforming the customer experience for the families they protect. We're proud to partner with LifeSearch in evolving and exceeding their customer experience goals."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is a global cloud contact centre leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutionsoptimise our customers' most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement by them.

About LifeSearch

Over 24 years, LifeSearch has grown into the UK's biggest life insurance specialist, offering expert, independent advice to customers around life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection, family income benefit, serious illness cover and business insurance. Over our two-plus-decades, LifeSearch has picked up dozens of awards for company culture, expertise and customer service. We have a TrustPilot score of 4.9 out of 5 (excellent) and came Top #3 in our debut appearance on the Sunday Times' list of Best Places to Work in the UK.

