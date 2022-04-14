Iveco Group N.V. to announce 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on 26th April 2022

Turin, 14th April 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2022 will be released on Tuesday, 26th April 2022.
A live audio webcast of the 2022 First Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 pm CEST/ 2:30 pm BST/ 9:30 am EDT on Tuesday, 26th April 2022.
Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address:
https://bit.ly/Iveco_Group_Q1_2022
For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) for two weeks following the conference call.
