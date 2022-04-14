Iveco Group N.V. to announce 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on 26th April 2022

Turin, 14th April 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) confirmed today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2022 will be released on Tuesday, 26th April 2022.

A live audio webcast of the 2022 First Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 pm CEST/ 2:30 pm BST/ 9:30 am EDT on Tuesday, 26th April 2022.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address:

https://bit.ly/Iveco_Group_Q1_2022

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) for two weeks following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

